If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Baseball
• Challenger of Lancaster County Little League, a baseball program endorsed by Little League International, is taking registrations for the 2020 spring season. This program is open to all children and adults who have a disability that does not allow them to participate in a traditional baseball program. There is no cost for the program. For information, go online at thsq.bluesombrero.com/lancasterchallenger or call Mike Tafelski at 717-682-0938. Register by March 27.
• The Quad County Optimist Baseball League (formerly Lancaster Twilight Baseball), serving teams in the Lancaster/Berks county region, is looking for interested teams for the upcoming season. Players are late teens and older. Many currently or are about to play at the collegiate level, with more having previously played at the college level. Regular season play in this wooden bat league has 20-24 games with a series-format postseason to follow. The season runs from late May to early August. For information, contact btercha@gmail.com or 717-898-3888, or go online at quadcountybaseball.net/.
• Mountville Spring Baseball registrations are still open. Children as young as age 5 are encouraged to join, and opportunities are available for players of any skill level. All registrations must go through the online portal at mountville.org/mountvilleyaapa. Registrations for T-ball (ages 5-6) and instructional baseball (ages 7-10) will remain open until March 1. Registration for 10U, 12U and 14U travel baseball has already closed.
• Lancaster Rec is offering a coed T-ball league for children ages 5-6 and Rookie League for children ages 7-8. Starting in late March/early April, T-ball teams will have one practice each week and Rookie League teams will have 1-2 practices each week. Games will be on Saturdays. Cost is $65 ($81.25 for non-resident) / $32.50 with scholarship. There is also a uniform fundraiser with each registration. Register in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Lancaster Rec Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, by Feb. 21 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.
Basketball
• Spring basketball skill training and 3v3 is being offered at Lancaster Country Day School. For children in grades 3-11, small group basketball clinics will be run by area college and HS coaches. Sessions begin March 24. For information, go online at StrictlySkills.com.
• The seventh annual Penn State Jamfest Basketball Tournament, a boys and girls AAU/travel basketball event for grade 5 through high school players will be held March 27-29 at Penn State Fayette Eberly Campus in Uniontown. The entry fee is $250 per team until March 3, and $275 per team after. All teams are guaranteed three games. Teams from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia are expected to attend. For information, contact Larry Haines at 724-963-6087 or ljh65@psu.edu, or go online at psfathletics.com.
• Athletes for Better Education will hold a regional tournament in the Pottstown area from March 27-29 (registration deadline March 20). There will be eight different age divisions for both boys and girls: 10-under, 11-under, 12-under, 13-under, 14-under, 15-under, 16-under and 18-under. Each team is guaranteed three games. For information or to register, go online at afbe.org or contact Jason Bieber at 866-906-2323 or jbieber@afbe.org.
• Boys and girls in grades 4-6 are invited to participate in six weeks of clinics incorporating a variety of basketball-specific skill stations, games and game play in a 3v3 and 5v5 environment. Ball handling, shooting fundamentals, dribble moves, moving without the ball and offensive footwork will all be stressed. Sessions will be held immediately after school at Bear Creek Elementary, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. Go online at StrictlySkills.com for information. Play will be on Tuesdays from March 24-April 28 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
• The Lampeter-Strasburg Lady Pioneers Youth Basketball Camp for L-S girls entering grades 3-9 will be held June 23-25 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will be run by the high school coaching staff with help from the 2020 high school players. There will be daily skill stations, competitions and games. The deadline to register is June 4. Campers will receive a T-shirt. Go online at goo.gl/g4BZ2X for a registration form or contact Coach Fink at awf85@netzero.net.
Climbing
• The Boulder Bash Indoor Climbing Competition will be held March 28 at Lititz recROC at the Rock Lititz Campus, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd. The 10 a.m. start features V0-V10 40+ boulder routes for Youth, Novice, Intermediate and Advanced Divisions. Register in-house, call 717-874-3281, or go online at lititzrecROC.com.
Coaching openings
• The Hempfield athletic department has openings for six assistant high school football coaches. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.
• Pequea Valley is accepting applications for the following positions: Strength and conditioning coach, junior high football coach and junior high boys soccer coach. Inquiries should be directed to Mark Grossmann, Athletic Director, Pequea Valley High School, P.O. Box 287, Kinzers, PA 17535 or by email to mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org. For information, call 717-768-5510, ext. 5520.
• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a Director of Athletics and Extra-Curricular Programs. Experience as an athletic director preferred. Any level II PA Certificate preferred. Interested applicants must apply online through PA-Educator.net; non-certificated applicants section (a complete application packet must be submitted including three letters of reference, three required clearances and a copy of your PA certificate if applicable). This is a full-time, 12-month position. Deadline for applications is March 11. EOE
• Elizabethtown Area School District has an opening for an assistant girls soccer coach. For information or to apply, go online at etownschools.org.
• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has the following coaching vacancies for the 2020-21 school year: Junior high cross country head coach, junior high girls soccer assistant coach, junior high football assistant coach, high school boys soccer head coach (posting deadline April 1), high school boys soccer assistant coach, junior high boys basketball sevent (volunteer position) and eighth grade coach, high school bowling head coach and high school swimming assistant coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled unless otherwise noted. EOE.
• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant middle school boys soccer coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than March 4 or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.
Dog show
• The York Kennel Club, along with the Delaware County and Lancaster Kennel Clubs, will present the Celtic Classic Annual All-Breed Dog Shows, one of the largest events on the East Coast, on March 11-15 at the York Expo Center. There will be about 1,800 entries each day Wednesday through Friday and about 3,000 entries on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be more than 20 specialty breed shows and educational seminars. Events start at 8 a.m. each day. Admission is free. Dog show tours offered daily, Canine Good Citizen testing on Wednesday, and wicket and scales presentation daily given by AKC rep James Mitchell. Go online at wp.thecelticclassic.net/ for specific breed locations and judging times, special event times, and building locations. Only dogs registered in the show are allowed onsite.
Field hockey
• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School from 8-11 a.m. July 13-16. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-6 in the fall of 2020. Additionally, the Next Level Junior High Field Hockey Camp will also be held at Manheim Township from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13-16. It is for players entering grades 7-9 this fall. For information on either camp, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.
Flag football
• The NFL Flag Football League for children ages 6-12 (as of March 1) is being offered by Lancaster Rec. Practice will be held 1-2 nights a week, depending on age group, with games on Saturdays from March 16 - May 30. Cost is $65 for ($81.25 for non-resident) / $32.50 with scholarship. There is also a uniform fundraiser with each registration. Register by Feb. 28 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Football
• QB and receiver fundamental camps for all ages offered by Susquehanna Valley Sports Inc., to be held at Spooky Nook Lanco. For information, call Jim Cantafio at 717-468-7185 or go online at svssports.com. Private QB lessons are also offered.
Golf
• The Overlook Ladies Golf Association would like to welcome women interested in joining an 18-hole league to its first meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. April 14 at the Sandtrap Grill, 2040 Lititz Pike. Players must have a 45 handicap or three 18-hole attested score cards to establish handicap. The membership is $70. Contact Dottie Croessant at 717-393-6346 or visit overlookgolfcourse.com and fill out a membership application.
• The Overlook Ladies 9-Hole League plays on Tuesday mornings, starting at 9 a.m. This friendly, no-pressure league welcomes new players. Fee is $50 plus greens fees. The organizational meeting is April 7, and the awards luncheon is Oct. 20. For information, contact Linda Wilson at 717-285-7824 or philabos@gmail.com.
• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2020 includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 17 at Four Seasons Golf Club; Better-Ball, June 14 at Highlands Of Donegal; Amateur, July 12-13 at Bent Creek Country Club; Mixed, Aug. 16 at Media Heights Golf Club; and Senior, Sept. 10 at Foxchase Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.
• The 27th annual Township of Spring Parks & Recreation Department Golf Classic will be held May 8 at Manor Golf Club. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Cost is $80 per golfer. For information or to register, email DMcKissick@springtwpberks.org or call 610-678-5399, ext. 1150.
Gymnastics
• The Lancaster Rec and Fusion Gymnastics are offering a class for children ages 5-14 on the basics of gymnastics with emphasis on increasing strength and flexibility. Classes are held on Tuesdays from April 7 to May 12 at the Lancaster Rec Center Gym. Times vary by age group. Cost is $49 ($61.25 for non-resident) / $24.50 with scholarship. Register by March 27 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.
Rec centers
• Three Lancaster County nonprofit community recreation centers will host open house events March 7 and 8. Ephrata, Hempfield and Lititz recCenters are separate entities, but have similar missions, programs, facilities and membership opportunities. Information about activities slated at each venue is available online at recCentersLanco.com.
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Park by the ampitheater. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs may be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
Soccer
• Lancaster Soccer, for children with birth years from 2005-2015, is being offered by Lancaster Rec. Practice will be held 1-2 nights a week, depending on the age group. Coed and boys divisions have games on Saturdays, and girls divisions have games on Sundays from mid/late March through June. Cost is $65 ($81.25 for non-resident) / $32.50 with scholarship. There is also a program fundraiser with each registration. Register by Feb. 28 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
• Lancaster Elite tryout registration is open for the 2020-21 season. Go online at LancasterElite.com (Tryout Information) to register.
Softball
• The Elizabethtown Men's Slowpitch Recreational League is looking for teams for the 2020 season. Games are played Mondays, Wednesday and Sundays. For more information, contact Jeff Shank at Dolflyphil@aol.com or 717-681-7921.
• The Pequea Valley Church Softball League is seeking two teams —\!q one full team and a second half-team to combine with another church to form a full team — for the 2020 season, which begins April 13. For information, call Ehren Graybill at 717-468-4405 or Tom Dittoe at 717-397-7709.
Tennis
• Lancaster Rec will offer lessons for children ages 6-17 on the basics of tennis, taught by experienced instructors, to be held on Saturdays from April 4 to May 16 at the Buchanan Park tennis courts. Times vary based on age. Cost is $49 ($61.25 for non-resident) / $24.50 with scholarship. Register by March 27 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.
Triathlon
• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon will be held at 8 a.m. Aug. 9. Swim 300 meters, bike 15.8 miles and run 3.1 miles at the Lititz recCenter, Lititz Springs Pool and surrounding town and country. Discounted registration for individuals 12 and up and teams is available through March 31. Register in person at Lititz recCenter, online at lititzrec.com, or call 717-626-5096.