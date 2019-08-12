Casey Kaufhold is 15 years old, but she’s no kid — at least in terms of her experience in archery.
The Conestoga Valley sophomore just traveled to Lima, Peru, to compete for Team USA in this year’s Pan American Games. She’ll be returning to Lancaster County accompanied by several new medals.
Including two golds.
Putting up a veteran performance, Kaufhold helped spur the the U.S. to top honors in the mixed team recurve final and the women’s team recurve final.
Teaming up with three-time Olympic medalist Brady Ellison in Sunday’s mixed event, the pair dropped the first set to Colombia’s Daniel Pineda and Ana Maria Rendon. However, the two won the next three sets — Kaufhold hit two perfect 10s in the last — en route to a 6-2 victory.
Shortly afterward, Kaufhold joined Khatuna Lorig and Erin Mickelberry for the women’s recurve. She had to contend with an equipment malfunction, missing the stabilizer that provides counterweights for her bow, and had to draw a heavier string than usual. It led to her firing one shot high for a 4 before being able to compensate and hit a prefect 10 on her next arrow.
Ultimately, Kaufhold’s bow was fixed and the U.S. claimed a 5-3 victory over Mexico and the gold medal.
“I’m super happy that the girls pushed me and gave me that confidence to just get up there and do it anyway,” Kaufhold said of the incident via a USA archery press release.
Kaufhold also grabbed a bronze in the individual women’s recurve event.
In the semifinals, Kaufhold faced teammate Lorig, a five-time Olympian. They needed all five sets, and Lorig’s perfect 10 on her penultimate shot led to a 6-4 win. But Kaufhold rebounded to beat Colombia’s Rendon 6-0 in straight sets and join silver medalist Lorig on the medal stand.
“I’m really happy that I got an individual medal at my first Pan Am Games,” Kaufhold said of her bronze. “I definitely would like to get more in the future. And it’s just the start. So, I know I’ll go farther from here.”