HARRISBURG — James Bernadin did not, as he threatened, knock out Nick Baez in the first round of their fight in Harrisburg on Saturday.
He saved that for the second round.
At just under two minutes, Bernadin (3-0-1) set up Baez (0-1) with a jab and then launched a flurry of rights, hammering them out until Baez fell to his hands and knees.
The strategy was exactly what was missing in round one, according to Bernadin’s coach, Will Torres, of Lancaster City Boxing Club.
“The first round, the first two minutes, was all power shots but no jab,” Torres said, his voice hoarse from yelling from the corner. “He needed to touch him, find him with the jab.”
Then he had to unleash the right, the power shot. Or several, as it turned out.
“I knew it was there,” Bernadin said. “I see it. I let it go.”
From the time he entered the arena, it was clear that his plan was to go all-in. He came out on stage, head high, and paused at the top of the steps leading to the floor, pumping his arms and working up the already cheering crowd.
He walked through the crowd, climbed into the ring and a voice shouted, “you ready?” Bernadin turned to the voice and gave one short, sharp nod.
The first round was solid, with both Bernadin and Baez feeling each other out. Each worked the jab and landed some decent body shots.
In round two, Bernadin dialed up the pressure, staying in the pocket, leaving little space between him and Baez. Then, he threw a right hook that connected and drew cheers from the crowd. That hook set the stage for the technical knock out.
The win, at 1:57 in round two, puts Bernadin not just back in the ring after a year-long absence, but truly back in the game.
He exited the ring as he’d entered, dancing. But this time he was surrounded by friends, family and fans — a swell of people bouncing and rejoicing with him.
“I feel great. (I’m) back, stronger than ever.” Bernadin said. He expressed his gratitude to his family and the gym that stuck by him this past year while he sorted out personal and legal troubles that kept him out of the ring.