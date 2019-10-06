A Lanco Golf Association team won its first War of the Roses since 2015 Sunday, and did it in emphatic fashion.
Lancaster defeated York 15.5-8.5 at Lancaster Country Club in the annual Ryder-Cup style competition between teams of top amateur golfers from neighboring counties.
The final margin was tied with Lancaster’s win in 2011 and York’s in ‘06 for most lopsided in the event’s 25-year history.
Lancaster took control in Saturday morning’s alternate-shot session, winning 4.5 of a possible six points.
After Greg Osborne, Corey Wenger and Ken Phillips won back-to-back-to-back matches early in Sunday’s singles’ session, the suspense was over. Brandon Detweiler, Ryan Dornes and Matt Burkhart also won in singles.
Phillips and Detweiler won three of a possible three points over the weekend, Phillips with Conor Gilbert and Detweiler with Chris Esbanshade in the partner sessions.