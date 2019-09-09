Lancaster County native Tyler Zink and Eliot Spizzirri, Stamford, Connecticut, defeated Andrew Paulson, Czech Republic, and Alexander Zgirovsky, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6,4 to win the U.S. Open Junior Doubles championship Saturday in New York.
It was Zink’s first Grand Slam title as well as his final match as a junior player. Earlier this year, he and Spizzirri reached the second round of doubles at the French Open and at Wimbledon. He teamed with William Grant to win the prestigious Easter Bowl doubles at Indian Wells, California, earlier this year.
Zink, a Mount Joy native, now lives in Bradenton, Florida, and trains at IMG Academy. He is the son of George and Lauren Nikolaus Zink. He will play for the University of Georgia in 2019-2020.
Commenting about Zink on the University of Georgia tennis website, head coach Manuel Diaz said “He is such a hard worker, and this will be great for his confidence as he starts his collegiate career. We expect great things for him and know this is a sign of his bright future.”