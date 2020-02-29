If this was a box score, Major League Baseball would be entered next to CS — as in Caught Sleeping.
But the long-term impact just might be a good thing, if the Movers and Shakers really want that to happen. Meanwhile, let the perpetrators languish in the court of public opinion. There's really no need to pile on.
Such is the consensus of Lancaster County MLB connections on the game's latest self-inflicted wound, i.e., the Houston Astros' high-tech sign stealing venture.
“I think with all the technology, it came so quick, they aren't thinking about these things occurring,” Mike Sarbaugh said. “So it did occur, and now you have to figure out how to make it an even playing field.”
Sarbaugh, the Donegal grad who coaches third base for the Cleveland Indians, has likely been directly impacted. His team was swept by Houston in the 2018 AL Division Series, and though the Astros' party line is that they had abandoned their tactics by then, their credibility is unsurprisingly low.
Sarbaugh said the Tribe “had a feeling something was going on, but we didn't really know what.” Today he doesn't feel the anger that others have, or see the point in punishing players; but he believes they will pay a price just the same.
“Fifty years from now, when anybody talks about the 2017 Astros, that's always going to be mentioned,” he said. “No doubt about it. And it's a shame, because they had some great teams the last four, five years, and now that's what's going to be talked about.”
Rightfully so, if you ask Tom Herr, the Hempfield graduate and mainstay at second base for the three-time NL Champion St. Louis Cardinals in the 1980s.
“In my mind, the punishment is that they have to look themselves in the mirror every day and know they've been labeled cheaters,” Herr said. “And that will never go away.”
Also in Herr's mind, it's about the technology. Like any baseball veteran, he knows sign stealing has been around forever. But in his time, it was what he calls an “organic” process, one that required baserunners peering in at the catcher and relaying signals to teammates.
Naturally, the response from the victimized team was organic as well.
“If you were caught stealing signs, you'd get (a pitch) in the ribs,” Herr said. “Or they could call a curve and throw a fastball up and in, so the hitter wouldn't trust whatever signal he was getting.”
That's how Gene Garber would handle it — after issuing an all-points bulletin that it's OK for pitchers to throw inside. He believes, as Herr does, that hitters overreact to what once was just another part of the game.
“I would like to see teams be able to discourage the other team from stealing signs,” said Garber, an Elizabethtown grad and standout reliever for 19 years with the Phillies, Braves and Royals. “I really believe that would be a much more efficient way of dealing with it, and to me, it's a much fairer way.”
More likely, of course, is that MLB will police ballpark video throughout the realm. But if Herr's hopes come true, maybe the game itself will swing back toward its roots … relying less on computers and technology, in favor of experience and old-school observation.
“I think as terrible as this incident was, it should nip it in the bud if they have anybody who knows what they're doing, working in the MLB offices, who can police this type of thing,” he said.
Hey, if you can't be hopeful in spring training, what's the point?
Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.