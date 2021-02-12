Just six games, but plenty of action on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball docket, including: A freshly minted outright section champion, and a 4-pack of riveting Section 1-2 crossover games — two of them won by Section 2 combatants. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Elizabethtown 45, Cedar Crest 31 — The Section 2 co-leaders took care of business against the Section 1 second-place squad. Kean University recruit Macy Seaman paced a balanced offensive attack with 13 points, and the host Bears (5-1 league, 6-1 overall) took the lead for good with a 13-4 second-quarter clip and downed the Falcons. Sarah Batra scored 8 points for Cedar Crest (5-2, 7-4). E-town is right back at it with another tricky crossover game on Saturday, when Section 1 champ Hempfield visits the Bears. Remember: Because of the truncated season, the crossover games do not count toward league records this winter. But these crossover games sure are intriguing nonetheless.

Warwick 36, Manheim Township 26 (OT) — The Warriors needed an extra 5-minute quarter, but they certainly took care of business in OT, outscoring the host Blue Streaks 14-4 to win it. Lauren Pyle scored 13 points, Jess Williamson bottomed out three 3-pointers, and Warwick (2-4, 4-4) survived Township’s 18-11 second-half rally to force OT. The Warriors are 3-1 in their last four games. Missy Welch and Gianna Smith popped in 7 points apiece for the Streaks (5-3, 6-6).

Penn Manor 58, Conestoga Valley 30 — Morgan Miller (season-high 24 points, with three 3’s), Sydney Shepos (12 points) and Kamia Goodley (10 points) paced the host Comets in the scoring column, and Penn Manor bolted to a 19-2 first-quarter cushion and never looked back. It was 34-10 at the half, and the Comets (1-5, 3-6) tacked on 18 more third-quarter points to slam the door. CV has hit a bit of a snag. After a 2-0 start — and a pair of coronavirus shutdowns — the Buckskins have dropped three games in a row. Thursday, Taylor Hehnly scored 14 points for CV (1-2, 2-3).

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 64, Lancaster Country Day 46 — Start stitching the banner. Mariah Wilson poured in 26 points, Lily Lehman bucketed 18 points, and Mennonite KO’d the host Cougars to lock up the outright Section 5 championship. The Blazers (9-0, 10-4) had a 29-23 lead at the break, and then put up 21 third-quarter points to open up some breathing room and top the defending section champs; Country Day wasn’t able to repeat this winter. Instead, Mennonite captured its second crown in the last three years, as Wilson continued her torrid stretch. The Towson University recruit is scoring at a 29.0 clip over the last four games. Thursday, Genesis Meadows hit three 3’s and pumped in 25 points, and Kiana Wakefield chipped in with 10 points for the Cougars (2-8, 3-8). Meadows has also been piping-hot as of late for Country Day; she’s at 19.2 points over the last five games, including a career-high 26-point outing on Tuesday vs. Annville-Cleona.

Pequea Valley 50, Annville-Cleona 32 — The Braves’ 4-game slide is over. Brooke Liney splashed five 3’s and scored a career-high 19 points, Sarah Arment chipped in with 12 points, and host PV (3-5, 3-6) broke open a 19-19 game at the half with a 31-13 second-half blitz to subdue the Dutchmen. Josie Clay scored 10 points for A-C (5-4, 5-6).

Also Thursday, in another one of those intriguing Section 1-2 crossover clashes, Section 1 champ Hempfield rallied past Section 2 co-leader Ephrata behind a strong inside game. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

* Add another team to the shutdown list: McCaskey’s crossover game on Thursday vs. Lebanon was PPD. The Red Tornado now joins Lancaster Catholic and Octorara on the sidelines. No word as to when McCaskey will return to action. … Catholic hasn’t played since Jan. 30, and the Crusaders aren’t scheduled to play until Feb. 16. Meanwhile, Octorara hasn’t played since Feb. 4, and the Braves aren’t slated to return until Feb. 17. … The Section 3-4 crossovers take center stage Friday, with three of those tilts on the slate. The most intriguing: Sizzling-hot Section 3 leader Cocalico — which has clinched no worse than a share of the crown, and is riding a nifty 7-game winning streak — is at Elco, which is alone in second place in Section 4, behind idle Catholic. The rampaging Raiders are 5-1 in their last six games. FYI: Elco at Catholic in the Section 4 finale is Feb. 22, on the last night of league play.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Donegal at Solanco, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Elco, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lampeter-Strasburg at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Columbia at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

