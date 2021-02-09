Went to a basketball game on Tuesday night and a track meet broke out.

In an end-to-end, helter-skelter, up-tempo, fast-paced, breakneck thriller that had all the feels of a playoff game, host Lancaster Mennonite survived Columbia 66-56 to clinch no worse than a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five championship.

Mennonite (8-0 league, 9-4 overall) is now two games clear of Columbia (6-2, 8-3) in the race; the Blazers can clinch the crown outright with a win Thursday at Lancaster Country Day. Columbia needs victories over Annville-Cleona and Octorara, and for Country Day and Octorara to spring upsets over Mennonite to force a tie at the tape.

The star of the show Tuesday? Easy: Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson poured in 37 points and she was absolutely everywhere defensively. And when she coaxed in a game-capping foul shot with 1.9 seconds to play, it gave her 1,654 career points — a new Blazers’ program record for the Towson University recruit.

“Mariah Wilson … oh my goodness,” Mennonite coach Trevor Orr said. “She controlled the pace and she made all the right decisions. That’s the best I’ve seen her play in a close game. She did everything right.”

Columbia had no answer for Wilson, who poked steals, was on the glass, leading the break in transition and scoring at will.

The game was a sprint from the tip, with both teams pressing and trapping at every turn. Hence the unsightly turnover numbers: Columbia had 33, Mennonite 25. But in between all of the miscues there was a lot of great basketball, in a back and forth donnybrook of a game that the Blazers didn’t seize control of until late in the fourth quarter.

In succession, Mennonite’s Lily Lehman (11 points) had a stick-back bucket for a 53–48 lead; Wilson picked off Columbia’s ensuing inbound pass and converted a layup for a 55-48 lead; and Wilson once again picked off the Tide’s ensuing inbound pass, was fouled and made two free throws for a 57-48 cushion.

In a matter of seconds — snap — Mennonite was large and in charge and Columbia had to burn a timeout to settle the troops.

“In a game of runs, we pulled this one out,” Orr said, exhaling. “Every time I thought they were going to run away with it, we made a run. Every time I thought we were going to run away with it, they made a run.”

It was that kind of a night; no lead was safe until Lehman had the put-back bucket and Wilson made two of her many, many clutch, acrobatic plays — especially in crunch time.

Prior to that game-changing fourth-quarter spurt, the Blazers and the Tide kept swapping leads. Columbia was up 19-14 after the first quarter and led 27-25 at the half. Wilson scored 12 third-quarter points, giving Mennonite a 41-40 lead.

The Tide tied it up at 48-48 on Morgan Bigler’s post bucket with 4:52 to play, but Wilson’s steal and run-out layup gave the Blazers the lead for good, 50-48, with 2:59 to go.

Brie Droege bucketed a career-high 26 points and twin sister Brooke Droege added 13 points for Columbia, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

“Last year we were 6-16,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “This year we’re battling it out for a section crown, and it looks like we’re going to come up a little bit short. But we battled and battled all the way down to the end. Tip my hat to them … they deserve to be section champs.”

Columbia out-rebounded Mennonite 42-35, but the Tide couldn’t overcome those 33 turnovers at the end of the night; Columbia simply ran out of gas late. MacKenzie Burke ripped down nine boards for the Tide and Lehman had nine rebounds for the Blazers, who are now 4-1 in their last five games.

Brie Droege had 13 first-half points to help give the Tide a slim 2-point cushion at the break. Wilson had 13 fourth-quarter points to help Mennonite finally stave off Columbia and wrap up no worse than a tie for section gold.

