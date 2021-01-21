Just five games on the L-L League girls basketball master schedule on Wednesday night, including a Section 1 showdown, a pair of Section 5 tilts and a couple of nonleague games.

Here’s a roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 71, Lancaster Country Day 31 — The last two Section 5 champs squared off at Mennonite, and the host Blazers dominated. Mariah Wilson bucketed 28 points, and Mennonite (3-0 league, 4-2 overall) broke the game wide open with a 16-2 third-quarter spree to remain alone in first place in the race. Kiana Wakefield popped in 11 points for the Cougars, who are out to defend their title. But Country Day (1-2, 1-2) couldn’t overcome a 39-18 halftime deficit against the Blazers. Wilson has 1,495 career points — just 5 shy of joining the 1,500-point club.

Columbia 59, Pequea Valley 43 — It wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for, but the host Braves finally took the court for the first time this winter — one season after going to the L-L League finals for the first time in program history. The Droege twins continued their torrid start — Brie pocketed a career-high 22 points and Brooke chipped in with 12 points — to pace a balanced attack, and the Crimson Tide (2-1, 3-1) opened the game on a 20-3 tear to open up some early breathing room. Brooke Liney drilled four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for PV, which couldn’t dig out of that first-quarter trench. After not playing any games until Jan. 20, the Braves are right back at it Thursday at Annville-Cleona, and then again Friday, when Lancaster Mennonite comes to Kinzers.

NONLEAGUE

Northern Lebanon 42, Tulpehocken 16 — The host Vikings snapped a two-game slide and got back in the win column as Ashlyn Messinger made three 3-pointers and poured in 14 points for Northern Lebanon. The Vikes (2-2) had a 22-10 lead at the half, and then held Tulpy to just a pair of third-quarter points to win going away.

Eastern York 68, Donegal 17 — Breana Grim (18 points), Mara Weaver (14 points) and Victoria Zerbe (10 points) paced the host Golden Knights, who socked Donegal with a 24-4 game-opening charge. Eastern, the reigning D3-4A runner-up, then went 18-4 in the second quarter for a cozy 42-8 lead at the break. Madeline Gohn scored 6 points for the Indians (0-3).

Also Thursday, Hempfield picked up its 18th L-L League victory in a row with a hard-fought win over rival Manheim Township to remain alone in first place in Section 1. Here’s the game story …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Solanco at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

