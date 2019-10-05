YORK — Gavin Baer drained a 5-foot sidewinding putt on the 18th hole Saturday, threw his arms up in the air triumphantly, then wrapped them around his dad, who was waiting by the side of the green.
Together, they painted a portrait of utter surprise, of somebody who had just done something no one, not even Baer himself, ever dreamed possible — win the District Three Class 2A boys golf championship.
“This is so unexpected, so crazy,” the Lancaster Mennonite senior said moments after clinching his two-shot victory, which he ranked as the greatest thrill of his young life. “I mean, based on my average score, I was not in any position to be in contention here. It's crazy.
“But after yesterday I got some momentum going and I just tried to carry that into today.”
Baer, who averaged 82.2 shots per round during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four season, fired a 6-over 78 Saturday at the 6,910-yard Briarwood East Golf Course, and paired with his opening-round 74, Baer posted a winning score of 152, two shots better than James Ulsh of Trinity.
In Class 3A boys play, Auburn-bound Carson Bacha of Central York completed a 36-hole score of 10-under 134 with a bogey-free 66, which included six birdies, to successfully defend his title by 10 shots over John Peters of Carlisle.
Manheim Township’s Hamilton McNaughton made a charge with a 2-under 70, to place in a tie for fourth with a two-day total of 4-over 148. Teammate Graham Calhoun placed 12th after a 77 Saturday and another Streak, Connor Strine, finished in 18th. All three advanced to the PIAA East Regional tournament, set for Oct. 14 in Fleetwood. They were the only three L-L 3A golfers to advance.
Meanwhile, at the 5,340-yard Briarwood West Golf Course, Cocalico junior Ammala Moua was denied her first district girls title by Hershey's Amanda Gerrish, who played the last five holes in 3-under to win by three shots over Moua and four over freshman Hannah Barrett of Carlisle. Katie Lapinsky of Lampeter-Strasburg was fourth.
Gerrish closed with a 1-over 73, while Moua, who bogeyed 15, 16 and 17 to fall behind after leading by a shot at the turn, shot 78 Saturday to go with an opening-round 72.
"I left some shots out there, but overall I played pretty good," said Moua, who always keeps it positive. "I played my game. It's my score on a bad day. I'm happy for Amanda and it was fun playing with all the girls. They all played phenomenal."
Moua was in a three-way dogfight all afternoon with Gerrish and Barrett. Holding a two-shot lead at the par 3 14th, Moua two-putted from 15 feet above the hole for par, while Gerrish birdied after leaving her tee shot five feet from the pin.
At the par 4 15th, Gerrish took a one-shot lead after knocking in a 16-foot putt for birdie, her second straight. Moua, leaving herself a downhill 25 footer after her approach, three-putted for a bogey.
Moua missed a five-foot par putt on 16 and three-putted 17 for bogey to leave Gerrish with a three-stroke cushion going to 18. Barrett had fallen out of it with a double bogey at 16. Moua finished strong with a birdie at 18, as did Gerrish.
Moua and Lapinsky advance to the East Regional.
Paige Richter of Camp Hill captured the Girls 2A title with a 36-hole total of 8-over 150. The Blazers' Madison Bailey advanced to the East Regional with a 19-over par 161, good for third place.
Baer, who held a four-shot lead after the first round, quickly gave two shots back after a double-bogey 6 at No. 1. He recovered with a birdie 2 at the par-3 third to extend his lead to three shots. His lead had been trimmed to one shot when he reached the 600-yard par-5 ninth.
Baer's 5-wood second shot left him just a wedge to the green. He left his third three feet from the pin, and knocked it in for a birdie 4. Ulsh bogeyed the hole to fall three back again.
The two matched scores all the way to the 16th, where Ulsh birdied and Baer made a saving par putt from six feet.
"I thought maybe after making that par-saver I had a good chance to win," Baer said. "Then at 17 I pulled my drive left and made another 1-putt par."
Baer will be joined at the East Regional by Annville-Cleona's Simon Domencic, who was third, five shots back, after a closing-round 76; Northern Lebanon's Luke Spangler, who was fourth; and Pequea Valley's Josiah Nissley, who tied for sixth. Jonathan Glick, who was medalist at the district team championships with a 73, shot 21-over for the 36 holes and did not advance.