YORK — Madison Bailey characterizes this 2019 golf season as a "last hurrah" for the senior-heavy Lancaster Mennonite Blazers. She did her part to make sure the last hurrah lasts one more hurrah — the state championships.
Manheim Township is far from being out of hurrahs, but there will be no more team golf for the Blue Streaks this year.
Bailey, playing out of the No. 3 slot in the Blazers' five-player lineup, fired a 3-over par 75 to help lead LM to a successful defense of its District Three Class 2A team golf championship Tuesday at Briarwood East Golf Course in York
Paired with Jonathan Glick's 1-over par 73, Bailey's competitive best effort, along with Mesa Dula's 83 and Gavin Baer's 87, propelled LM to a 318 team total, 19 shots better than runner-up Wyomissing.
"I don't know if you're going to see this again, because we're all seniors except Jonathan," Bailey said. "I'm happy. It feels great. We stayed together as a team. And I feel like I played real good today."
Glick and Bailey had zero three-putts between them. Bailey played her first 11 holes in even par.
''The back nine I played pretty conservatively," Bailey said. "I didn't want to be too bold or get too excited out there."
The Streaks, who posted 313, fell eight shots shy of winning their 13th district Class 3A title and seventh in the last nine years. Cumberland Valley (305) chipped away at an eight-shot deficit over the last five holes to overtake Central York (307) for the 3A team title. CV won its first district title since 2010.
The third-place finish marked the first time since 2009 that Manheim Township did not finish first or second.
Connor Strine and Graham Calhoun each carded five-over 77s and No. 5 player Dante Billoni turned in a season-best 79. Strine, coming off a 4-under 67 in winning the L-L League championship, was 1-under through three holes, but two double bogeys and two bogeys over his next eight contributed to the 77.
"I don't think we gave it to them as much as they went out and got it,'' said Streaks coach Steve Brenner about both Central York and Cumberland Valley. "We didn't play bad, but we didn't play our best. We needed all five to play great to win, but a couple of shots, a couple of bounces here and there and maybe we're right there."
The Streaks will be heard from again.
"Yeah, we lose Hamilton (McNaughton), but we have five guys coming back and we've got a few good freshmen coming in," Brenner said. "So we have a great chance of being right back here next year."
Carson Bacha of Central York had the low round with a 2-under 70 over the 6,910-yard layout.
Glick birdied 14 and 16 on his way to a 2-under 33 on the back nine. He gave a few shots back on the front side but his 73 was the best among 2A players.
He managed par on his first hole of the day, the 600-yard par -5 ninth, then placed his tee shot on 14 about 2 feet from the cup for an easy tap-in birdie to go 1-under. Two holes later, he stuck a wedge to within 12 feet on the par-4 16th before knocking it in to get to 2-under.
"I got off to a good start, so that was a good feeling," Glick said. "I hit a lot of greens and fairways and wasn't constantly getting out of position.
"It's a good sign for Friday and Saturday. I played well. Real solid. I want to keep it going."
The District Three individual championships are Friday and Saturday at Briarwood East Golf Course.