Ah yes, basketball. You remember hoops, don’t you? The recent winter storm played tricks with the schedule, and for the first time since last Saturday, multiple L-L League teams were finally back on the court Wednesday night. There were six games in all — all of the head-to-head section variety. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables, as basketball gets cranking again …

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 58, Lebanon 37 — Back on the court for the first time since last Wednesday, when their game at Conestoga Valley was halted at halftime over coronavirus concerns, the host Bears remained undefeated as Jade Love-Morris popped in a season-high 16 points and Elise Hassinger chipped in with 14 points for E-town. The Bears opened the game on a 17-5 tear to seize momentum early on, and the Cedars were unable to overcome a 36-19 halftime deficit. E-town (3-0 league, 3-0 overall) remained in a virtual tie for first place with CV (1-0, 2-0) in the section hunt; the Bucks are currently postponed until next Monday. Giahny Correa scored 16 points for Lebanon, raising her career total to 980 points — just 20 shy of 1,000. The Cedars (0-4, 0-7) are back in action Friday at Warwick, and then Saturday at home vs. Oley Valley, so there’s a great chance Correa will be in the grand club by the end of the weekend.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 48, Garden Spot 28 — That’s seven wins in the last eight games for the rampaging Barons, who jumped out to a 25-17 lead at the half, and then cooled the host Spartans’ jets with an 11-1 third-quarter run to ice it. Maddie Knier, who joined the 600-point club in the 10th game of her sophomore last Saturday in Central’s riveting crossover victory against Lancaster Catholic, poured in 26 points, and Rachel Nolt splashed a couple of 3’s and chipped in with 9 points for the Barons (4-2, 8-3), who remained in the lead pack in the Section 3 hunt. Erin Gonzalez ripped three 3-pointers and paced Garden Spot (0-5, 0-7) with 9 points.

SECTION 4

Elco 51, Northern Lebanon 36 — The host Raiders needed a win to remain on Lancaster Catholic’s heels in the section race, and Elco got it. Amanda Smith poured in 21 points, and the Raiders (3-1, 6-3) finished fast with a 32-15 second-half spree to down the Vikings and remain in solo second place in the chase. Ashlyn Messinger (season-high 15 points), Emily Hauck (season-high 11 points) and Rachel Papson (10 points) paced NL (1-4, 4-4).

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 64, Pequea Valley 27 — Make it four victories in the last five games for the host Blazers, who zoomed to a 33-17 lead at the half, and then opened up plenty of breathing room with a 14-2 third-quarter blitz. Mariah Wilson (17 points) and Jayla Rivera (14 points) paced Mennonite (6-0, 7-3), which remained alone in first place in the section race ahead of idle Columbia (3-1, 4-2). Brooke Liney banked 11 points for PV (1-4, 1-5).

Annville-Cleona 45, Octorara 18 — The Dutchmen gassed up the bus and headed to Atglen, where Alyssa Ulrich bucketed a season-high 15 points, and A-C bolted to a 16-2 lead and never looked back. Brittany Nye chipped in with 9 points for the Dutchmen, who had a 26-10 lead at the half, and then held Octorara to eight second-half points for the W — a W that kept A-C (4-2, 4-3) just behind Columbia for second place in the section chase, and the Dutchmen will host the Crimson Tide on Friday. Ja’syah James popped in 7 points for the host Braves (0-5, 0-7).

Also Wednesday, host Hempfield was looking up at a 17-7 third-quarter deficit, but turned up the heat late for a sizzling come-from-behind win over rival Manheim Township. The clutch dub kept the Black Knights in a first-place tie in the loss column with Cedar Crest. Here’s the game story …

NOTABLE: Lancaster Catholic is joining Conestoga Valley on the sidelines; the Crusaders are postponed through Feb. 12, and their appetizing nonleague games vs. Eastern York, Trinity and Delone Catholic are all in jeopardy of not being rescheduled. Stay tuned. … The same two teams playing two games in one evening? It sure looks like it. Last Wednesday, E-town led CV 33-16 at the half when the Buckskins were informed that they had to immediately go into quarantine. The game was put on hold. On Feb. 20, when CV visits E-town, the Bucks and the Bears will pick up their game in the third quarter at 5 p.m. and finish that one out. After the JV teams square off afterward, CV and E-town will meet in their regularly scheduled Section 2 tilt at 7:30 p.m. How cool is that? … Just a friendly reminder that the crossover games (Section 1 vs. Section 2 and Section 3 vs. Section 4) will NOT count toward a team’s league record this season. The league is recommending that teams play their crossover games; they just won’t count in the section standings and in determining the section champion. … Still no word on the L-L League playoff brackets, although we understand that only the section champs will be involved. We’ll get you the official brackets when the league makes them available. Sit tight. … There is a first-place showdown on Thursday’s slate, when Section 3 co-leaders Cocalico (3-1, 7-1) and Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1, 6-2) collide in Denver. The Pioneers won the first meeting 41-35 on Jan. 21 in Lampeter. The rematch is for sole possession of the 1-line.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Manheim Central at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Octorara at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

