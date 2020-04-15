Most high school junior basketball players won’t make a verbal commitment to the college of their choice until the end of the summer, just before the start of their senior year.

Mariah Wilson bucked that trend.

Lancaster Mennonite’s standout 11th-grader this week announced that she’s accepting a scholarship offer to continue her career at Towson University, a Division I program that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Wilson paced the Lancaster-Lebanon League in scoring this past season, averaging 26 points per game, as Lancaster Mennonite went 13-10 and reached the District Three playoffs. She will open her senior season in December with 1,358 career points, already third-most in program history.

For Wilson, selecting Towson came down to fit and timing.

“Once Towson offered, I was ready right then and there,” said Wilson, who has attended three camps over the years at Towson. “I really like the head coach and the assistants. It’s like a family. There’s a lot of energy in the program; it’s a high-energy kind of a team, and I’m a high-energy kind of a player.”

As for timing, with the upcoming AAU season in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson picked up the pace in her recruiting process.

“With this coronavirus, I wasn’t sure if we were going to have an AAU season this summer or not,” she said, “so I was able to take this time to make my decision, and now the stress is off.”

Wilson also drew interest from Albany, Delaware, Radford and UNC-Wilmington. But the proximity to Towson — a little over an hour by car from Lancaster — plus the family atmosphere that Wilson was looking for, simplified her decision.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It’s close to home, which is great for my mom and my grandparents,” said Wilson, who hopes to study business and sports management. “In the end, Towson just felt like home to me.”

Wilson’s mom is former McCaskey standout Nisa Wilson, a 1,225-point scorer during her playing days with the Red Tornado. She’s a fixture at her daughter’s games, and she won’t have to travel very far to watch her play in college.

Under third-year coach Diane Richardson, Towson went 9-9 in the CAA and 14-15 overall this past season. The Tigers reached the CAA quarterfinals, but that game against Northeastern was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, and Towson's season was over.

Towson won the CAA championship in the 2018-19 season, when the Tigers went to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. There are currently no Pennsylvania players on Richardson’s roster, and Wilson is Towson’s first verbal commitment from the class of 2021.

“My goal is to make an immediate impact,” Wilson said. “I’ll bring the energy that they’re looking for — offensively, defensively, everywhere.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage