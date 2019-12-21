Lancaster Mennonite vs Pequea Valley-LL Girls Basketball
Lancaster Mennonite's Mariah Wilson (20) dribbles the ball at the top of the key against Pequea Valley during first half action of an L-L section 5 girls basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Wednesday December 18, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

For the third time already this season, the doors to the L-L League girls' basketball 1,000-point club have swung open.

Lancaster Mennonite junior Mariah Wilson hit the milestone on Saturday, when the Blazers beat Constitution 52-51 in the Cream of the Crop showcase event at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia.

Wilson came into the game needing 14 points for 1,000; she popped in 31 points, giving her 1,017 just nine games into her junior season. Wilson hit the milestone on a driving layup. She then stole in the inbound and made another layup, giving her 1,002 points.

Earlier this season, Lancaster Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan and Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong crashed the 1,000-point plateau.

A fourth L-L League player, Donegal senior Kiera Baughman, set a scoring record of her own on Friday, when she became the Indians' all-time leading scorer with 1,441 points.

