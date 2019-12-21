For the third time already this season, the doors to the L-L League girls' basketball 1,000-point club have swung open.

Lancaster Mennonite junior Mariah Wilson hit the milestone on Saturday, when the Blazers beat Constitution 52-51 in the Cream of the Crop showcase event at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia.

Wilson came into the game needing 14 points for 1,000; she popped in 31 points, giving her 1,017 just nine games into her junior season. Wilson hit the milestone on a driving layup. She then stole in the inbound and made another layup, giving her 1,002 points.

Mariah’s 1000 and 1002 points. Congratulations!! You did it!! ❤️❤️❤️ Keep Working Hard ⁦@JeffReinhart77⁩ pic.twitter.com/Nhq0cJAAIK — Cheri Wilson (@timecheri) December 21, 2019

Earlier this season, Lancaster Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan and Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong crashed the 1,000-point plateau.

A fourth L-L League player, Donegal senior Kiera Baughman, set a scoring record of her own on Friday, when she became the Indians' all-time leading scorer with 1,441 points.

