For the third time already this season, the doors to the L-L League girls' basketball 1,000-point club have swung open.
Lancaster Mennonite junior Mariah Wilson hit the milestone on Saturday, when the Blazers beat Constitution 52-51 in the Cream of the Crop showcase event at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia.
Wilson came into the game needing 14 points for 1,000; she popped in 31 points, giving her 1,017 just nine games into her junior season. Wilson hit the milestone on a driving layup. She then stole in the inbound and made another layup, giving her 1,002 points.
1000 point club congratulations @MariahWilson720 @JeffReinhart77 @LancasterMenno pic.twitter.com/ZL8dhdseIu— LUIS RIVERA (@DUFFIS717) December 21, 2019
Mariah’s 1000 and 1002 points. Congratulations!! You did it!! ❤️❤️❤️ Keep Working Hard @JeffReinhart77 pic.twitter.com/Nhq0cJAAIK— Cheri Wilson (@timecheri) December 21, 2019
Earlier this season, Lancaster Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan and Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong crashed the 1,000-point plateau.
A fourth L-L League player, Donegal senior Kiera Baughman, set a scoring record of her own on Friday, when she became the Indians' all-time leading scorer with 1,441 points.
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77