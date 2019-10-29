YORK SPRINGS — Pinned in their own end of the field at Bermudian Springs' Alumni Stadium throughout the second halh of Tuesday's District Three Class 2A semifinal, Lancaster Mennonite's defenders could see the clock as Bermudian Springs pelted them with chance after chance in search of an equalizer.
The Blazers bent but never buckled, the equalizer never came, and when the clock hit zeros, Lancaster Mennonite had earned a 2-1 victory and a trip to Hersheypark Stadium for Saturday's Class 2A final, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., against Fleetwood.
"It's the time of the season where you can bend," Lancaster Mennonite coach Fred Winey said, "but you just can't break. The guys did a good job of that."
Biglerville's back on the attack early in the second half. Lancaster Mennonite has weathered it and lesds 2-0 in the 44th minute. pic.twitter.com/VUcKJzMlZF— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 30, 2019
The Blazers (12-5-1) bent early, weathering an early surge from the big-swinging Biglerville offense that lost Dylan Ponce to an injury in the seventh minute. Lancaster Mennonite responded with a pair of goals off throw-in chances in the first half. Matthew Sampsell punched in a Nathan Longenecker throw that skipped through the box in the 10th minute. In the 16th minute, Mesa Dula deflected another toss from Longenecker. The shot beat goalkeeper Noah Mattson (six saves), clanged off the post and bounced off a Biglerville defender trying to shield the Blazers' Ben Nolt.
"Between that and [Ponce] going down," Biglerville coach Jebb Nelson said, "it took us a while to figure out what we were going to do. Once we figured it out, and it came alive, we were back in the game."
The Canners (18-3-0) came on in the second half, setting up their attack by sending long balls into the Lancaster Mennonite end.
"With them playing the balls in deep and just flooding with numbers," Winey said, "it just made kind of a helter-skelter atmosphere that sometimes can really rattle you, and I thought our guys did a good job of making sure they were covering for one another and anticipating balls coming through, and they got their feet on the ones that they needed to."
Lancaster Mennonite's Hunter Brubaker snuffs out a Biglerville chance in the 22nd minute. Blazers lead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/rj2SXlzGuL— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 29, 2019
Hunter Brubaker and Noah Swartzentruber helped Lancaster Mennonite keep the bend from breaking in the second half with timely clearances.
"Hunter won a lot of balls by stepping to them and anticipating them and getting to them before their players," Winey said, "and Noah has the composure to be able to bring it down out of the air and solidly clear the ball. I think the combination of the two was really effective for us today."
Biglerville cracked the scoreboard in the 57th minute when Colby Martin put a head on an indirect kick from Christian Morales.
GOAL, Biglerville. Colby Martin deflects in a kick from Christian Morales to put the Canners on the board and cut the Lancaster Mennonite lead to 2-1 at 56:18. pic.twitter.com/TtJsZLyihR— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 30, 2019
But the Blazers continued to hold, even as the bend increased. Drake Rohrer, who has filled in for starting goalkeeper Dominic France since September, kept Biglerville at bay over the final stages of the semifinal. His three saves included a key stop off a bounce from a restart in the 60th minute.
"He's made the saves he's needed to make," Winey said, "and our defenders have tried to neutralize the attacks as much as they could so he doesn't see a lot. Together, they were able to get it done tonight."
Lancaster Mennonite's Drake Rohrer makes arguably his best save of the night on a Biglerville corner-kick chance in the 60th minute. Blazers lead 2-1. pic.twitter.com/QL2Ns2HCqj— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 30, 2019