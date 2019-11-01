Two Lancaster-Lebanon League teams remain in the boys soccer playoffs. Lancaster Mennonite, in search of its third consecutive District Three title, faces off with familiar foe Fleetwood Saturday for Class 2A gold. Meanwhile, Lancaster Country Day meets Camp Hill in a third-place game for a spot in the Class 1A state tournament.
Following is a closer look at the Class 2A title game. For updates, follow LNP's Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) during the game.
No. 1 Fleetwood vs. No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
The road to the final: Coming off a first-round bye, the Blazers (12-5-1) blanked Wyomissing, 2-0, in the quarterfinals and held off hard-charging Biglerville for a 2-1 win in the semis. The top-seeded Tigers took down Greenwood, 5-2, in the quarterfinals, and vanquished Berks County foe Oley Valley, 3-0, in the semifinals.
Championship history: Lancaster Mennonite and Fleetwood squared off for last year's district title. The Blazers won on penalty kicks, 0-0(4-3), claiming their ninth district title and their second in a row. Fleetwood, with 12 district titles to its name, last lifted the trophy in 2014. The two programs also met in the 1992 Class 2A title game, a win for Fleetwood, which has won eight of the 12 meetings between the two teams in the district playoffs.
Head-to-head: For the second year in a row, Lancaster Mennonite earned a 2-1 overtime victory over Fleetwood in the regular season. Mesa Dula scored the golden goal in the 93rd minute after Fleetwood's Heebner tied the Sept. 21 game with a goal in the 79th minute.
Common opponents: Fleetwood defeated Wyomissing twice, 2-1 (Sept. 9) and 3-2 (Sept. 25). Lancaster Mennonite and Oley Valley played to a scoreless draw Sept. 7.
Players to watch: Aidan Negron leads Fleetwood with 20 goals and 14 assists. Lancaster Mennontie's Nathan Longenecker set up both of the Blazers' semifinal goals with long throws into the box. It's a skill that could help the Blazers generate offense in the Tigers' end.
Notable: One of the wild cards for Saturday is Lancaster Mennonite's goalkeeping situation. Dominic France has missed every game since the Blazers' win over Fleetwood. Drake Rohrer has stepped in for the Blazers, posting five shutouts behind Lancaster Mennonite's burgeoning defensive corps ... Lancaster Mennonite and Fleetwood both have eight shutout victories ... Windy conditions grounded the two teams in last year's district final, but Saturday's forecast calls for winds in the single digits.
Quotable: "It's a great accomplishment for our guys to get back again, and it'll be an interesting match. We've had a lot of good matches between our teams." — Lancaster Mennonite coach Fred Winey
Up next: Saturday's champion meets the District One/District 12 runner-up in the first round of states Tuesday while the runner up meets the District One/District 12 champion with sites and times to be determined.