The shutout streak may be over, but the winning streak lives on.

Lancaster Mennonite's boys soccer team allowed its first goals of the season Thursday afternoon, but thanks to its offensive firepower, the Blazers raced past Cocalico, 5-2, in a battle of the top two teams in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

The Blazers (5-0-0) are now alone atop the section, while the Eagles (4-1-1) dropped a game back.

"You know it's going to be a battle with them," Mennonite coach Fred Winey said. "They have dangerous players who can hurt you, but I thought we had a good plan."

Mennonite got on the board first when Benjamin Holt initiated a corner kick, but didn't need any help as his boot found the back of the net with 27:11 left in the opening half.

"He was just trying to put it in the cage to try to put pressure on their keeper,” Winey said. "He hit a great ball and was able to curl it into the back post."

Cameron Hoober, Mennonite's leading scorer, made it 2-0 at the 19:54 mark when he took control of a loose ball from Cocalico keeper Austin Youndt and found the net. It was Hoober's ninth goal of the season.

Ethan Groff scored the first of his two goals three minutes later when he wove past three Cocalico defenders and put it past Youndt for a commanding 3-0 lead.

"At the beginning of the game both teams had to settle in a little bit," Winey said. "I felt like once we did we were able to control things and create some opportunities. Our guys were able to finish the chances."

Cocalico's Caleb Sturtevant converted a corner with 25:44 left in the second half with a header past Blazers keeper Josiah Martin that cut the lead to 3-1.

It was the first goal the Blazers had allowed after opening the season with five straight shutouts — spanning 11 halves and 454 minutes — while scoring 25 unanswered goals.

Following a David Shell goal that pushed the Mennonite lead to 4-1, Sturtevant added his second goal of the game with 9:21 to play.

Groff sealed the win by stealing the ball in his offensive end, working in front and booting it past Youndt with 6:45 left.

"I feel like we're progressing," Winey said. "We're at a good place for this time of the year. Hopefully we can continue sharpening up different aspects to keep building and building. Hopefully that puts us in the position that we want to be for making playoffs."