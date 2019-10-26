Lancaster Mennonite shook off a little rust from a two-week layoff and picked up a pair of second-half goals off restarts, earning a 2-0 win over Wyomissing in a District Three Class 2A quarterfinal in Lancaster Saturday night.
Both Lancaster Mennonite (11-5-1) and Wyomissing (13-6) came into the game with at least a week’s break since their last game. Both teams shook off the expected rust early before settling into a physical contest.
"I felt we played really sharp," Mennonite head coach Fred Winey said. "Once we settled into the game, started string passes together and we were able to control the flow for the most part.
“(Wyomissing's) style is more direct so it was always going to be we have the ball for a while and then boom — this helter-skelter attack. We just needed to make sure we stuck with what we do and just keep working the ball.”
Scoreless at halftime, the Blazers broke through in the 48th minute. Lined up over a free kick about 40 yards out on the right looking at goal, midfielder Nathan Longenecker played a ball into the box towards the near post. Defender Hunter Brubaker was there to head the ball in, tallying his third goal of the season.
“Nothing special,” Brubaker said. “The ball just came in; everyone was there, and I was lucky to get a head on it.”
In the 59th minute, Abenezer Belamo and Owen Nell linked up for a cross that drew a foul by Wyomissing. On the restart, Cameron Hoober fired a low ball, causing Spartans keeper Artie Achenbach to dive to his right. Achenbach got a hand on it but couldn't make the save and Blazers had a 2-0 lead on Hoober's team-leading ninth goal of the year.
That was more than enough for sophomore keeper Drake Rohrer (two saves) and the Blazers’ backline, featuring Brubaker, Levi Nelson and Evan Hoover. They limited the Spartans to just two shots on goal, and quieted Wyomissing star forward Mason Maier (20 goals).
“The guys did a great job anticipating passes into the forwards and when they did get the ball at their feet, I thought they did a great job with their one-v-one defense,” Winey said. "It was a great performance defensively, from the keeper, backline even up through the midfield.”
The shutout was the Blazers’ eighth of the season and the first in the playoffs for Rohrer.
“Drake has been big for us the second half of the year. He's a real gamer,” Winey said. “The guys are confident with him back there and at the same time they want to limit the opportunities he has to face. If they're doing their job right, it's an easy night for Drake. He was on task for the stuff he needed to take care of.”
In Class 4A
Palmyra 3, Manheim Township 2: At Palmyra’s In the Net Sports, Liam Wright and Moses Beers both scored for the Blue Streaks, who saw their playoff run end in the quarterfinals.
In Class 2A
Oley Valley 2, Pequea Valley 1 (OT): At Oley, the Lynx’s Danny Turchi scored with 50 seconds left in the first overtime to lead the No. 4 seed to the quarterfinal win. Alex LaVerdure scored midway into the first half for Oley before TJ Hershey scored just 45 seconds later for Pequea Valley.
In Class 1A
Halifax 3, Lancaster Country Day 0: At Camp Hill’s Memorial Park, the Wildcats pitched the semifinal shutout to earn a spot in Wednesday’s championship game. Country Day will play Camp Hill in the district third-place game Nov. 2.