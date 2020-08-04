The Lancaster-Lebanon League Athletic Association will vote on a start date for the fall sports season during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The league’s 12-member Board of Control met Monday to discuss possibilities for resuming high school sports during the pandemic. The actual vote is the responsibility of the association, which includes a representative of every school in the league.

“The Board of Control values the safe reopening of schools and this remains a primary focus,’’ a statement from the league released Tuesday said.

“Moreover, as member districts finalize their Health and Safety Plans, it is in the best interest of the League to make an informed decision. To this end, the Board of Control supports uniform action by the League regarding a return to play for fall sports.

“From Monday's meeting, the entire Lancaster-Lebanon League Secondary School Athletic Association (LLLSSAA) is scheduled to meet and vote on the official start of the fall sports season. This vote is the responsibility of the Association, which means each school principal or his/her designee will have one vote. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8:00 via zoom.’’