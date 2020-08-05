The Lancaster-Lebanon League voted Wednesday to push back the beginning of fall practices for most sports to Sept. 4.

The change is designed to give school districts time to prepare to conduct school and athletics safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The overriding concern was, 'Let’s get school started the right way and then start athletics,' ’’ said Ron Kennedy, executive director of the league.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s pre-pandemic calendar called for a heat acclimatization week for football beginning Aug. 10. The first practice date for all fall sports would have been Aug. 17.

Under that calendar, the first competition, in golf, was scheduled for Aug. 20, followed by Aug. 24 in girls tennis, Aug. 28 in football and Sept. 4 in the remaining fall sports (cross country, field hockey, girls volleyball, soccer and water polo).

Under the proposal, which passed by a 19-6 vote, three weeks of preseason practices will begin Sept. 4 in cross country, field hockey, girls tennis, girls volleyball, soccer and water polo.

Then the games will begin.

The high school golf season will be unchanged. It will begin Aug. 17.

In football, the heat acclimatization week will start Aug. 31. Football teams will be able to practice in pads starting Saturday, Sept. 5. The first playing date for football is Sept. 25.

No votes for the proposal came from Cedar Crest, Elco, Ephrata, Hempfield, Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon.

Details and logistics will be ironed out when the L-L athletic directors meet Thursday.