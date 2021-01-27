In the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and truncated seasons across the board, Lancaster-Lebanon League officials this week announced that they are prepared to contest winter sports playoffs. While brackets and formats need to be finalized in each sport, the chairpersons did announce tentative playoff dates.

As of late January, here is where the L-L League stands with its winter sports playoff brackets; all dates and details, the league said, are subject to change:

BASKETBALL: Of all five winter sports playoff brackets, boys and girls basketball were the only events with the word “tentatively” specifically listed in the details. Those dates are Feb. 23, 25 and 27, with quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game. However, there is no word about how many teams will make the bracket, or if there will be a play-in round or teams earning a bye; basketball has five sections, so there will be an odd number of teams, even if only the section champions advance. Stay tuned.

WRESTLING: Set for Feb. 13 at Manheim Township, with eight qualifiers per weight class. The lower-weights will begin at 10 a.m., and the upper-weights will begin at 4 p.m. There will be no spectators allowed in the gym at Township; matches will be streamed by TrackWrestling.

SWIMMING/DIVING: Set for Feb. 5-6 at Wilson in West Lawn. No word on how many qualifiers per individual or relay event, only that it will be a “limited field,” according to league officials.

BOWLING: The team championship is set for Feb. 17 at Rocky Springs in Lancaster; the girls individual finals are Feb. 18 at Palmyra Lanes in Lebanon; and the boys individual finals are Feb. 18 at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster.

RIFLE: The championships are set for Feb. 13. Teams will compete at their home range, and scores will be tabulated at Conestoga Valley.

