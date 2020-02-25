Following is a list of the Lancaster-Lebanon League's top performances heading into Sunday's PTFCA state indoor championships.
BOYS
55-METER DASH
1. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 6.68
2. Sam Knowles, Ephrata, 6.85
3. Owen Linder, Conestoga Valley, 6.90
4. Basir Epps, McCaskey, 6.93
60-METER DASH
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 6.93
2. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 7.00
3. Gurby Marcellus, Warwick, 7.07
4. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 7.19
200-METER DASH
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 22.11
2. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 22.73
3. Gurby Marcellus, Warwick, 22.87
4. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 23.02
400-METER DASH
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 51.56
2. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 52.33
3. Josenlly Martinez, Penn Manor, 52.88
4. Riley Klick, Lebanon, 53.35
800-METER RUN
1. Tyler Shue, Ephrata, 1:52.88
2. Ryan Scicchitano, Cedar Cret, 1:58.62
3. Owen Jackson, Hempfield, 2:02.74
4. Riley Klick, Lebanon, 2:03.05
1,600-METER RUN
1. Tyler Shue, Ephrata, 4:34.17
2. Ryan Wolfe, Cedar Crest, 4:37.10
3. Jeremy Bell, Warwick, 4:37.82
4. Tommy Bildheiser, Cedar Crest, 4:38.26
1-MILE RUN
1. Alex Miler, McCaskey, 4:30.65
2. Jeremy Bell, Warwick, 4:38.39
3. Mitchell Gray, Elco, 4:43.81
4. Isaac Showers, Lebanon, 4:44.16
3,000-METER RUN
1. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, 9:13.39
2. Graham Thomas, Penn Manor, 9:19.77
3. Tommy Bildheiser, Cedar Crest, 9:20.42
4. Alex Miller, McCaskey, 9:29.58
3,200-METER RUN
1. Tyler Shue, Ephrata, 10:05.77
2. Ray Truex, Ephrata, 10:48.23
3. Devon Robertson, Ephrata, 11:45.87
2-MILE RUN
1. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, 9:59.91
55-METER HURDLES
1. Alex Miller, Cedar Crest, 8.17
2. Anthony Reese, Cedar Crest, 8.35
3. Kyle Emrey, Ephrata, 8.41
3. Loago Snavely, Conestoga Valley, 8.45
60-METER HURLDES
1. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 8.34
2. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 8.60
3. Alex Miller, Cedar Crest, 8.88
4. Anthony Reese, Cedar Crest, 8.94
4x200-METER RELAY
1. McCaskey (Rodriguez, Manning, Valentin and Dickinson), 1:30.80
2. Manheim Township, 1:37.32
3. Warwick (Marcellus, Badessa, Haines and Mejias), 1:37.51
4. Conestoga Valley, 1:37.32
4x400-METER RELAY
1. Ephrata (Emrey, Keller, Knowles and Shue), 3:36.46
2. Cedar Crest (Sheffield, Scicchitano, Byler and Wolfe), 3:35.21
3. McCaskey (Rodriguez, Best, Manning and Valentin), 3:37.27
4. Warwick, 3:47.45
4x800-METER RELAY
1. Cedar Crest (Scicchitano, Sheffield, Laliberte and Wolfe), 8:08.61
2. McCaskey (Blough, Miller, Collier and Schousen), 8:44.37
2. Ephrata (Jackson Hart, Tyler Shue, Miles Campbell and Noah Keller), 8:46.32
4. Lampeter-Strasburg (Kuhn, McMichael, Eberly and Elia), 9:08.65
SHOT PUT
1. Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon, 54-0
2. Brock Gingrich, Cocalico, 52-1
3. Matthew Joe, Octorara, 48-4
4. Jaden Lopez, Hempfield, 46-6.5
LONG JUMP
1. Sam Knowles, Ephrata, 22-1.5
2. John Martinez, Penn Manor, 21-3.5
3. Ryan Criste, Hempfield, 20-11.75
4. Kyle Murr, Penn Manor, 20-6.25
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Kyle Murr, Penn Manor, 44-5.25
2. Darius Frailey, McCaskey, 39-3.5
3. Jacob Kopelman, Lampeter-Strasburg, 38-5
4. Owen Morrengiello, Ephrata, 37-9
HIGH JUMP
1. Jewleus Benner, McCaskey, 6-2
2. Ethan Jones, Elizabethtown, 5-11
3. Darren Cammauf, Manheim Township, 5-10
3. Ethan Richard, Hempfield, 5-10
POLE VAULT
1. Nate Good, Warwick, 14-8
2. Neil Waldhausen, Annville-Cleona, 13-6
3. Zach Herzog, Cedar Crest, 13-0
4. Zach Bender, Elco, 12-3
GIRLS
55-METER DASH
1. Cahsia Page, Hempfield, 7.47
2. Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 7.52
3. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 7.55
4. Jordyn Hock, Conestoga Valley, 7.70
60-METER DASH
1. Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick, 7.75
2. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 7.81
3. Cahsia Page, Hempfield, 7.90
4. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 8.02
200-METER DASH
1. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 25.27
2. Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick, 25.87
3. Cahsia Page, Hempfield, 26.71
4. Shayla Bonzelet, Cedar Crest, 27.04
400-METER DASH
1. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 59.45
2. Megan Grube, Hempfield, 59.90
3. Cassidy Kline, Warwick, 1:00.27
4. Kaia Martz, Cocalico, 1:00.29
800-METER RUN
1. Katie Locker, Elizabethtown, 2:20.32
2. Shayla Bonzelet, Cedar Crest, 2:22.79
3. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 2:27.57
4. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 2:28.80
1,600-METER RUN
1. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:11.85
2. Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest, 5:22.32
3. Katie Locker, Elizabethtown, 5:26.70
4. Mary Campbell, Ephrata, 5:31.26
1-MILE RUN
1. Katie Locker, Elizabethtown, 5:06.29
2. Madeline Quinn, Elizabethtown, 5:22.37
3. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:25.31
4. Mary Campbell, Ephrata, 5:26.70
3,000-METER RUN
1. Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest, 10:16.78
2. Madeline Quinn, Elizabethtown, 10:31.30
3. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 10:36.62
4. Jillian Tobias, Cedar Crest, 11:34.28
3,200-METER RUN
1. Alexis Roe, Ephrata, 13:08.59
2. Maddison Kimmel, Ephrata, 13:10.49
3. Kylie Schadt, Ephrata, 14:25.81
2-MILE RUN
N/A
55-METER HURDLES
1. Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 8.93
2. Cahsia Page, Hempfield, 9.17
2. Sade Weaver-Walls, Manheim Township, 9.17
4. Talia Sheaffer, Ephrata, 9.92
60-METER HURLDES
1. Cahsia Page, Hempfield, 9.48
2. Emily Skidmore, Warwick, 10.14
3. Talia Sheaffer, Ephrata, 10.74
4. Hannah Schultheis, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10.82
4x200-METER RELAY
1. Warwick (Quinn, Palacio-Lewis, Skidmore, and Kline), 1:45.21
2. McCaskey (Clark, Stennett, Manning and Canty), 1:46.62
3. Hempfield (Grube, Olujic, Page, Sauder), 1:54.53
4. Lampeter-Strasburg (Gawne, Weichler, Schultheis and Salgado), 1:55.76
4x400-METER RELAY
1. McCaskey (Clark, Kamy. Wright, Kami. Wright and Stennett), 4:04.65
2. Warwick (Delmotte, Kline, Martin and Skidmore), 4:11.98
3. Ephrata (Baker, Campbell, Andrews and Martin), 4:28.27
4. Cedar Crest (Young, Donley, Tobias and Bonzelet), 4:30.25
4x800-METER RELAY
1. McCaskey (Kami. Wright, De Syon, Kamy. Wright and Coleman), 10:39.42
1. Cedar Crest (Young, Tobias, Donley and Bonzelet), 10:50.03
2. Conestoga Valley (Castronova, Mongiovi, Frankford and Kmieczak), 10:51.02
3. Ephrata (Roe, Kimmel, Mazzocchi and Campbell), 11:01.22
4. Lebanon (Jocham, Hoffman, Colon Olivencia and Guzman Castillo), 12:08.08
SHOT PUT
1. ShanAnn Simmons, Lebanon, 34-1
2. Ella High, Cocalico, 29-9.75
3. Amy Vidal, Lampeter-Strasburg, 29-3.5
4. Gertrude Moenga, Penn Manor, 27-1.25
LONG JUMP
1. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 17-6
2. Juliette Delmotte, Warwick, 16-4.5
3. Kyra Rishell, Manheim Township, 16-3
4. Angel Tenneh, McCaskey, 15-3
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Juliette Delmotte, Wrwick, 36-10
2. Alexis Moran, Lampeter-Strasburg, 32-8.5
3. Gracen Kreider, Annville-Cleona, 31-5
4. Emma Graybill, Warwick, 31-3
HIGH JUMP
1. Alexis Moran, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5-2
2. Madison Gery, Elco, 4-10
2. Molly Heintzelman, Cedar Crest, 4-10
2. Bryna Kelly, Garden Spot, 4-10
2. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 4-10
2. Olivia Myer, Ephrata, 4-10
2. Greta Plechner, Solanco, 4-10
2. Tara Wehibe, Lampeter-Strasburg, 4-10
POLE VAULT
1. Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 13-6
2. Carissa Bender, Elco, 10-8
2. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 10-8
4. Molly Heintzelman, Cedar Crest, 10-6