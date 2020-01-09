PIAA Track and Field-Day 2
Cedar Crest's William Sheffield, gets ready to hand off to teammate Jake Barrett, in the boys 3A 3200 meter relay, during day two of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University Saturday May 25, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Following is a list of the Lancaster-Lebanon League's top performances from the first three weeks of the indoor track and field season.

BOYS

55-METER DASH

1. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 6.68

2. Basir Epps, McCaskey, 6.93

3. Michael Zapata, McCaskey, 7.02

4. Zach Herzog, Cedar Crest, 7.13

60-METER DASH

1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 6.93

2. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 7.10

3. Gurby Marcellus, Warwick, 7.15

4. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 7.24

200-METER DASH

1. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 22.73

2. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 23.02

3. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 23.16

4. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 24.02

400-METER DASH

1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 51.56

2. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 53.02

3. Josenlly Martinez, Penn Manor, 53.83

4. David Laliberte, Cedar Crest, 55.87

800-METER RUN

1. Riley Klick, Lebanon, 2:03.05

2. Jacob Smith, Warwick, 2:05.84

3. William Sheffield, Cedar Crest, 2:05.95

4. Alex Miller, McCaskey, 2:08.89

1,600-METER RUN

1. Jeremy Bell, Warwick, 4:37.82

2. Isaac Showers, Lebanon, 4:47.76

3. Brock Overlander, Donegal, 4:56.60

4. Ryan Wolfe, Cedar Crest, 4:56.47

1-MILE RUN

1. Alex Miler, McCaskey, 4:30.65

2. Lachlan McLane, McCaskey, 4:59.61

3. Ben Blough, McCaskey, 5:13.86

4. Johah Keener, McCaskey, 5:15.94

3,000-METER RUN

1. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, 9:31.94

2. Caleb Hershey, Lebanon, 9:40.13

3. Lachlan McLane, McCaskey, 9:52.80

4. Daniel McMichael, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10:12.12

3,200-METER RUN

1. Tyler Shue, Ephrata, 10:05.77

2. Ray Truex, Ephrata, 10:48.23

3. Devon Robertson, Ephrata, 11:45.87

2-MILE RUN

1. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, 9:59.91

55-METER HURDLES

1. Alex Miller, Cedar Crest, 8.34

2. Anthony Reese, Cedar Crest, 8.35

3. Cory Boyer, Annvile-Cleona, 8.87

4. Darren Cammauf, Manheim Township, 8.89

60-METER HURLDES

1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 8.60

2. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 8.75

3. Josh Horst, Lampeter-Strasburg, 9.45

4. Sam Lynch, Ephrata, 10.13

4x200-METER RELAY

1. McCaskey (Rodriguez, Manning, Valentin and Dickinson), 1:30.83

2. Warwick (Marcellus, Badessa, Haines and Mejias), 1:37.51

3. Ephrata (Barrera, Knowles, Emrey and Weik), 1:40.16

4. Manheim Township (Bender, Romano, Sauder and Cammauf), 1:41.27

4x400-METER RELAY

1. Cedar Crest (Laliberte, Byler, Wolfe and Sheffield), 3:47.39

2. Warwick (Smith, Denlinger, Bell and Haines), 3:49.29

3. Ephrata (Knowles, Emrey, Mesner and Keller), 3:49.69

4. McCaskey (Best, Collier, Chol and Dickinson), 3:56.98

4x800-METER RELAY

1. Ephrata (Jackson Hart, Tyler Shue, Miles Campbell and Noah Keller), 8:46.32

2. Cedar Crest (Smith-Rodriguez, Laliberte, Byler and Sheffield), 8:53.39

3. McCaskey (Miller, Collier, McLane and Schousen), 8:53.87

4. Lebanon (Matthews, Naimi, Vazquez and Troain), 9:59.07

SHOT PUT

1. Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon, 53-0.5

2. Brock Gingrich, Cocalico, 52-1

3. Matthew Carvajal, Lebanon, 40-5.25

4. Matthew Hong, McCaskey, 38-10.5

LONG JUMP

1. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 19-0

2. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 18-10

3. Moses Madison, Cocalico, 18-8

4. Troy Johnson, McCaskey, 18-7

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Kyle Murr, Penn Manor, 44-5.25

2. Darius Frailey, McCaskey, 39-2

3. Eshton Sauder, Manheim Township, 36-1.5

4. Cory Boyer, Annville-Cleona, 35-5.75

HIGH JUMP

1. Jewleus Benner, McCaskey, 6-2

2. Darren Cammauf, Manheim Township, 5-10

3. Andre Aleong, McCaskey, 5-8

4. Eshton Sauder, Manheim Township, 5-6

POLE VAULT

1. Nate Good, Warwick, 14-8

2. Zach Herzog, Cedar Crest, 12-2

2. Neil Waldhausen, Annville-Cleona, 12-2

4. Nathan Sensenich, Penn Manor, 11-6

GIRLS

55-METER DASH

1. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 7.64

2. Kaila Canty, McCaskey, 7.73

3. Anaya Johnson, Ephrata, 7.99

4. Gabby Warfield, Cedar Crest, 8.17

60-METER DASH

1. Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick, 7.79

2. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 7.81

3. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 8.02

4. Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 8.20

200-METER DASH

1. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 26.02

2. Stenid Manning, McCaskey, 27.20

3. Kiamorey Clark, McCaskey, 27.54

4. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 28.00

400-METER DASH

1. Cassidy Kline, Warwick, 1:02.07

2. Kaia Martz, Cocalico, 1:02.17

3. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 1:02.25

4. Kiamorey Clark, McCaskey, 1:02.63

800-METER RUN

1. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 2:28.80

2. Shayla Bonzelet, Cedar Crest, 2:31.59

3. Elili Ayana, McCaskey, 2:35.91

4. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 2:38.61

1,600-METER RUN

1. Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest, 5:25.89

2. Mary Campbell, Ephrata, 5:31.26

3. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:33.88

4. Micah Gordley, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5:45.37

1-MILE RUN

1. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:25.31)

3,000-METER RUN

1. Chloe Kline, Manheim Township, 12:02.17

3,200-METER RUN

1. Alexis Roe, Ephrata, 13:08.59

2. Maddison Kimmel, Ephrata, 13:10.49

3. Kylie Schadt, Ephrata, 14:25.81

2-MILE RUN

N/A

55-METER HURDLES

1. Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 9.00

2. Sade Weaver-Walls, Manheim Township, 9.80

3. Talia Sheaffer, Ephrata, 10.19

4. Gabby Warfield, Cedar Crest, 10.38

60-METER HURDLES

1. Emily Skidmore, Warwick, 10.14

2. Jordan Schucker, Penn Manor, 11.32

3. Bella Howells, Lampeter-Strasburg, 11.34

4x200-METER RELAY

1. McCaskey (Clark, Stennett, Manning and Canty), 1:47.84

2. Warwick (Palacio-Lewis, Skidmore, Bitner and Delmotte), 1:50.23

3. Ephrata (Martin, Sheaffer, Johnson and Myer), 1:57.98

4. Manheim Township (Horn, Holland, Krasnai and Weaver-Walls), 1:58.84

4x400-METER RELAY

1. Warwick (Quinn, Graybill, Skidmore and Kline), 4:18.27

2. McCaskey (Stennett, Kamy. Wright, Clark and Kami. Wright), 4:18.27

3. Cedar Crest (Young, Waranavage, Donley and Bonzelet), 4:36.72

3. Ephrata (Schrom, Andrews, Hertzog and Campbell), 4:40.23

4x800-METER RELAY

1. Lebanon (Guzman Castillo, Fortuna, Sandoval and Haggerty), 13:34.35

SHOT PUT

1. ShanAnn Simmons, Lebanon, 32-6

2. Ella High, Cocalico, 29-9.75

3. Olivia Good, Ephrata, 25-9.5

3. Amy Vidal, Lampeter-Strasburg, 25-9.5

LONG JUMP

1. Tori Heiserman, Lampeter-Strasburg, 14-9.25

2. Juliette Delmotte, Warwick, 14-8.75

3. Aubrey Bitner, Warwick, 14-2

4. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 14-1

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Juliette Delmotte, Wrwick, 35-4

2. Angel Tenneh, McCaskey, 31-1.75

3. Gracen Kreider, Annville-Cleona, 29-10

4. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 29.9.5

4. Emma Graybill, Warwick, 29-0.5

HIGH JUMP

1. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 4-10

1. Greta Plechner, Solanco, 4-10

3. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 4-8

3. Alyssa Heagy, Penn Manor, 4-8

3. Molly Heintzelman, Cedar Crest, 4-8

3. Olivia Myer, Ephrata, 4-8

3. Elexa Stauffer, Manheim Township, 4-8

POLE VAULT

1. Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 13-2

2. Carissa Bender, Elco, 10-8

3. Molly Heintzelman, Cedar Crest, 10-2

4. Molly Brooks, Manheim Township, 9-8

4. Emily Oriel, Cedar Crest, 9-8