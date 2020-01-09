Following is a list of the Lancaster-Lebanon League's top performances from the first three weeks of the indoor track and field season.
BOYS
55-METER DASH
1. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 6.68
2. Basir Epps, McCaskey, 6.93
3. Michael Zapata, McCaskey, 7.02
4. Zach Herzog, Cedar Crest, 7.13
60-METER DASH
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 6.93
2. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 7.10
3. Gurby Marcellus, Warwick, 7.15
4. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 7.24
200-METER DASH
1. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 22.73
2. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 23.02
3. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 23.16
4. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 24.02
400-METER DASH
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 51.56
2. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 53.02
3. Josenlly Martinez, Penn Manor, 53.83
4. David Laliberte, Cedar Crest, 55.87
800-METER RUN
1. Riley Klick, Lebanon, 2:03.05
2. Jacob Smith, Warwick, 2:05.84
3. William Sheffield, Cedar Crest, 2:05.95
4. Alex Miller, McCaskey, 2:08.89
1,600-METER RUN
1. Jeremy Bell, Warwick, 4:37.82
2. Isaac Showers, Lebanon, 4:47.76
3. Brock Overlander, Donegal, 4:56.60
4. Ryan Wolfe, Cedar Crest, 4:56.47
1-MILE RUN
1. Alex Miler, McCaskey, 4:30.65
2. Lachlan McLane, McCaskey, 4:59.61
3. Ben Blough, McCaskey, 5:13.86
4. Johah Keener, McCaskey, 5:15.94
3,000-METER RUN
1. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, 9:31.94
2. Caleb Hershey, Lebanon, 9:40.13
3. Lachlan McLane, McCaskey, 9:52.80
4. Daniel McMichael, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10:12.12
3,200-METER RUN
1. Tyler Shue, Ephrata, 10:05.77
2. Ray Truex, Ephrata, 10:48.23
3. Devon Robertson, Ephrata, 11:45.87
2-MILE RUN
1. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, 9:59.91
55-METER HURDLES
1. Alex Miller, Cedar Crest, 8.34
2. Anthony Reese, Cedar Crest, 8.35
3. Cory Boyer, Annvile-Cleona, 8.87
4. Darren Cammauf, Manheim Township, 8.89
60-METER HURLDES
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 8.60
2. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 8.75
3. Josh Horst, Lampeter-Strasburg, 9.45
4. Sam Lynch, Ephrata, 10.13
4x200-METER RELAY
1. McCaskey (Rodriguez, Manning, Valentin and Dickinson), 1:30.83
2. Warwick (Marcellus, Badessa, Haines and Mejias), 1:37.51
3. Ephrata (Barrera, Knowles, Emrey and Weik), 1:40.16
4. Manheim Township (Bender, Romano, Sauder and Cammauf), 1:41.27
4x400-METER RELAY
1. Cedar Crest (Laliberte, Byler, Wolfe and Sheffield), 3:47.39
2. Warwick (Smith, Denlinger, Bell and Haines), 3:49.29
3. Ephrata (Knowles, Emrey, Mesner and Keller), 3:49.69
4. McCaskey (Best, Collier, Chol and Dickinson), 3:56.98
4x800-METER RELAY
1. Ephrata (Jackson Hart, Tyler Shue, Miles Campbell and Noah Keller), 8:46.32
2. Cedar Crest (Smith-Rodriguez, Laliberte, Byler and Sheffield), 8:53.39
3. McCaskey (Miller, Collier, McLane and Schousen), 8:53.87
4. Lebanon (Matthews, Naimi, Vazquez and Troain), 9:59.07
SHOT PUT
1. Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon, 53-0.5
2. Brock Gingrich, Cocalico, 52-1
3. Matthew Carvajal, Lebanon, 40-5.25
4. Matthew Hong, McCaskey, 38-10.5
LONG JUMP
1. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 19-0
2. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 18-10
3. Moses Madison, Cocalico, 18-8
4. Troy Johnson, McCaskey, 18-7
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Kyle Murr, Penn Manor, 44-5.25
2. Darius Frailey, McCaskey, 39-2
3. Eshton Sauder, Manheim Township, 36-1.5
4. Cory Boyer, Annville-Cleona, 35-5.75
HIGH JUMP
1. Jewleus Benner, McCaskey, 6-2
2. Darren Cammauf, Manheim Township, 5-10
3. Andre Aleong, McCaskey, 5-8
4. Eshton Sauder, Manheim Township, 5-6
POLE VAULT
1. Nate Good, Warwick, 14-8
2. Zach Herzog, Cedar Crest, 12-2
2. Neil Waldhausen, Annville-Cleona, 12-2
4. Nathan Sensenich, Penn Manor, 11-6
GIRLS
55-METER DASH
1. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 7.64
2. Kaila Canty, McCaskey, 7.73
3. Anaya Johnson, Ephrata, 7.99
4. Gabby Warfield, Cedar Crest, 8.17
60-METER DASH
1. Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick, 7.79
2. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 7.81
3. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 8.02
4. Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 8.20
200-METER DASH
1. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 26.02
2. Stenid Manning, McCaskey, 27.20
3. Kiamorey Clark, McCaskey, 27.54
4. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 28.00
400-METER DASH
1. Cassidy Kline, Warwick, 1:02.07
2. Kaia Martz, Cocalico, 1:02.17
3. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 1:02.25
4. Kiamorey Clark, McCaskey, 1:02.63
800-METER RUN
1. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 2:28.80
2. Shayla Bonzelet, Cedar Crest, 2:31.59
3. Elili Ayana, McCaskey, 2:35.91
4. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 2:38.61
1,600-METER RUN
1. Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest, 5:25.89
2. Mary Campbell, Ephrata, 5:31.26
3. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:33.88
4. Micah Gordley, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5:45.37
1-MILE RUN
1. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:25.31)
3,000-METER RUN
1. Chloe Kline, Manheim Township, 12:02.17
3,200-METER RUN
1. Alexis Roe, Ephrata, 13:08.59
2. Maddison Kimmel, Ephrata, 13:10.49
3. Kylie Schadt, Ephrata, 14:25.81
2-MILE RUN
N/A
55-METER HURDLES
1. Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 9.00
2. Sade Weaver-Walls, Manheim Township, 9.80
3. Talia Sheaffer, Ephrata, 10.19
4. Gabby Warfield, Cedar Crest, 10.38
60-METER HURDLES
1. Emily Skidmore, Warwick, 10.14
2. Jordan Schucker, Penn Manor, 11.32
3. Bella Howells, Lampeter-Strasburg, 11.34
4x200-METER RELAY
1. McCaskey (Clark, Stennett, Manning and Canty), 1:47.84
2. Warwick (Palacio-Lewis, Skidmore, Bitner and Delmotte), 1:50.23
3. Ephrata (Martin, Sheaffer, Johnson and Myer), 1:57.98
4. Manheim Township (Horn, Holland, Krasnai and Weaver-Walls), 1:58.84
4x400-METER RELAY
1. Warwick (Quinn, Graybill, Skidmore and Kline), 4:18.27
2. McCaskey (Stennett, Kamy. Wright, Clark and Kami. Wright), 4:18.27
3. Cedar Crest (Young, Waranavage, Donley and Bonzelet), 4:36.72
3. Ephrata (Schrom, Andrews, Hertzog and Campbell), 4:40.23
4x800-METER RELAY
1. Lebanon (Guzman Castillo, Fortuna, Sandoval and Haggerty), 13:34.35
SHOT PUT
1. ShanAnn Simmons, Lebanon, 32-6
2. Ella High, Cocalico, 29-9.75
3. Olivia Good, Ephrata, 25-9.5
3. Amy Vidal, Lampeter-Strasburg, 25-9.5
LONG JUMP
1. Tori Heiserman, Lampeter-Strasburg, 14-9.25
2. Juliette Delmotte, Warwick, 14-8.75
3. Aubrey Bitner, Warwick, 14-2
4. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 14-1
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Juliette Delmotte, Wrwick, 35-4
2. Angel Tenneh, McCaskey, 31-1.75
3. Gracen Kreider, Annville-Cleona, 29-10
4. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 29.9.5
4. Emma Graybill, Warwick, 29-0.5
HIGH JUMP
1. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 4-10
1. Greta Plechner, Solanco, 4-10
3. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 4-8
3. Alyssa Heagy, Penn Manor, 4-8
3. Molly Heintzelman, Cedar Crest, 4-8
3. Olivia Myer, Ephrata, 4-8
3. Elexa Stauffer, Manheim Township, 4-8
POLE VAULT
1. Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 13-2
2. Carissa Bender, Elco, 10-8
3. Molly Heintzelman, Cedar Crest, 10-2
4. Molly Brooks, Manheim Township, 9-8
4. Emily Oriel, Cedar Crest, 9-8