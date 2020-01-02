LL Track and Field Championships-Day 2
Following is a list of the Lancaster-Lebanon League's top performances from the first three weeks of the indoor track and field season.

BOYS

55-METER DASH

1. Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, Ephrata, 7.32

2. Austin Weik, Ephrata, 7.43

3. Richard Greer, Ephrata, 7.84

60-METER DASH

1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 6.93

2. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 7.10

3. Gurby Marcellus, Warwick, 7.15

4. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 7.24

200-METER DASH

1. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 23.61

2. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 24.02

3. Moses Madison, Cocalico, 24.54

4. Samuel Knowles, Ephrata, 24.68

400-METER DASH

1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 51.56

2. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 53.02

3. Josenlly Martinez, Penn Manor, 53.83

4. Tyler Denlinger, Warwick, 57.01

800-METER RUN

1. Riley Klick, Lebanon, 2:03.05

2. Jacob Smith, Warwick, 2:05.84

3. Alex Miller, McCaskey, 2:08.89

4. Alex McFalls, Garden Spot, 2:10.49

1,600-METER RUN

1. Jeremy Bell, Warwick, 4:37.82

2. Isaac Showers, Lebanon, 4:47.76

3. Brock Overlander, Donegal, 4:56.60

4. Ray Truex, Ephrata, 4:57.50

1-MILE RUN

N/A

3,000-METER RUN

1. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, 9:31.94

2. Caleb Hershey, Lebanon, 9:40.13

3. Lachlan McLane, McCaskey, 9:52.80

4. Daniel McMichael, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10:12.12

3,200-METER RUN

1. Tyler Shue, Ephrata, 10:05.77

2. Ray Truex, Ephrata, 10:48.23

3. Devon Robertson, Ephrata, 11:45.87

2-MILE RUN

N/A

55-METER HURDLES

1. Kyle Emrey, Ephrata, 9.05

2. Marshall Messner, Ephrata, 9.74

60-METER HURLDES

1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 8.60

2. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 8.75

3. Josh Horst, Lampeter-Strasburg, 9.45

4. Sam Lynch, Ephrata, 10.13

4x200-METER RELAY

1. Warwick (Marcellus, Badessa, Haines and Mejias), 1:37.51

2. McCaskey (Rodriguez, Manning, Valentin and Dickinson), 1:38.54

3. Ephrata (Barrera, Knowles, Emrey and Weik), 1:40.16

4. Lebanon (Alvardo, Torres, Mostafa and Marquez Sanchez), 2:11.18

4x400-METER RELAY

1. Warwick (Smith, Denlinger, Bell and Haines), 3:49.29

2. Ephrata (Knowles, Emrey, Mesner and Keller), 3:49.69

3. McCaskey (Best, Collier, Chol and Dickinson), 3:56.98

4. Garden Spot, 4:06.52

4x800-METER RELAY

1. Ephrata (Hart, Shue, Campbell and Keller), 8:46.32

2. McCaskey (Miller, Collier, McLane and Schousen), 8:53.87

3. Lebanon (Matthews, Naimi, Vazquez and Troain), 9:59.07

4. Solanco (Keller, Jo. Hartigan, Ja. Hartigan and Stively), 10:22.80

SHOT PUT

1. Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon, 53-0.5

2. Brock Gingrich, Cocalico, 52-1

3. Matthew Carvajal, Lebanon, 40-5.25

4. Matthew Hong, McCaskey, 38-10.5

LONG JUMP

1. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 19-0

2. Moses Madison, Cocalico, 18-8

3. Troy Johnson, McCaskey, 18-6.25

4. Samuel Knowles, Ephrata, 18-2.5

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Kyle Murr, Penn Manor, 44-5.25

2. Darius Frailey, McCaskey, 37-9

3. Jesse Hash, Warwick, 33-11

HIGH JUMP

1. Jewleus Benner, McCaskey, 6-0

2. Andre Aleong, McCaskey, 5-8

3. Devon Litten, Ephrata, 5-0

POLE VAULT

1. Nate Good, Warwick, 14-8

2. Nathan Sensenich, Penn Manor, 11-6

3. Daquee Williamson, Lebanon, 10-0

4. Marvin Revolorio-Morales, Solanco, 9-0

GIRLS

55-METER DASH

1. Anaya Johnson, Ephrata, 7.99

2. Sarah Hinkel, Donegal, 8.73

3. Sophia Stauffer, Ephrata, 9.08

4. Abigail Zorrilla, Ephrata, 9.35

60-METER DASH

1. Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick, 7.79

2. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 7.81

3. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 8.02

4. Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 8.20

200-METER DASH

1. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 26.02

2. Kiamorey Clark, McCaskey, 27.54

3. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 28.00

4. Faith Roth, Solanco, 29.09

400-METER DASH

1. Cassidy Kline, Warwick, 1:02.07

2. Kaia Martz, Cocalico, 1:02.17

3. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 1:03.63

4. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 1:03.98

800-METER RUN

1. Elili Ayana, McCaskey, 2:35.91

2. Myra Naqvi, Donegal, 2:40.25

3. Katelynn Baker, Ephrata, 2:46.83

4. Keri Anderson, Donegal, 2:52.46

1,600-METER RUN

1. Mary Campbell, Ephrata, 5:31.26

2. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:33.88

3. Micah Gordley, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5:45.37

4. Myra Naqvi, Donegal, 5:45.86

1-MILE RUN

N/A

3,000-METER RUN

N/A

3,200-METER RUN

1. Alexis Roe, Ephrata, 13:08.59

2. Maddison Kimmel, Ephrata, 13:10.49

3. Kylie Schadt, Ephrata, 14:25.81

2-MILE RUN

N/A

55-METER HURDLES

1. Talia Sheaffer, Ephrata, 10.19

2. Tamyra Martin, Ephrata, 10.41

3. Olivia Myer, Ephrata, 10.83

60-METER HURLDES

1. Emily Skidmore, Warwick, 10.14

2. Jordan Schucker, Penn Manor, 11.32

3. Bella Howells, Lampeter-Strasburg, 11.34

4x200-METER RELAY

1. McCaskey (Clark, Stennett, Manning and Canty,), 1:49.91

2. Warwick (Palacio-Lewis, Skidmore, Bitner and Delmotte), 1:50.23

3. Ephrata (Martin, Sheaffer, Johnson and Myer), 1:57.98

4. Lampeter-Strasburg, 2:02.93

4x400-METER RELAY

1. Warwick (Quinn, Graybill, Skidmore and Kline), 4:18.27

2. McCaskey (Stennett, Kamy. Wright, Clark and Kami. Wright), 4:18.27

3. Ephrata (Schrom, Andrews, Hertzog and Campbell), 4:40.23

4x800-METER RELAY

1. Lebanon (Guzman Castillo, Fortuna, Sandoval and Haggerty), 13:34.35

SHOT PUT

1. ShanAnn Simmons, Lebanon, 32-6

2. Ella High, Cocalico, 29-9.75

3. Olivia Good, Ephrata, 25-9.5

3. Amy Vidal, Lampeter-Strasburg, 25-9.5

LONG JUMP

1. Tori Heiserman, Lampeter-Strasburg, 14-9.25

2. Juliette Delmotte, Warwick, 14-8.75

3. Aubrey Bitner, Warwick, 14-2

4. Talia Sheaffer, Ephrata, 13-11

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Juliette Delmotte, Wrwick, 35-4

2. Angel Tenneh, McCaskey, 31-1.75

3. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 29.9.5

4. Emma Graybill, Warwick, 29-0.5

HIGH JUMP

1. Greta Plechner, Solanco, 4-10

2. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 4-8

2. Alyssa Heagy, Penn Manor, 4-8

2. Olivia Myer, Ephrata, 4-8

POLE VAULT

1. Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 13-2

2. Carissa Bender, Elco, 10-8

3. Molly Brooks, Manheim Township, 9-8

4. Piper Snow, Ephrata, 9-0