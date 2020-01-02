Following is a list of the Lancaster-Lebanon League's top performances from the first three weeks of the indoor track and field season.
BOYS
55-METER DASH
1. Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, Ephrata, 7.32
2. Austin Weik, Ephrata, 7.43
3. Richard Greer, Ephrata, 7.84
60-METER DASH
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 6.93
2. Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey, 7.10
3. Gurby Marcellus, Warwick, 7.15
4. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 7.24
200-METER DASH
1. Amere Dickinson, McCaskey, 23.61
2. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 24.02
3. Moses Madison, Cocalico, 24.54
4. Samuel Knowles, Ephrata, 24.68
400-METER DASH
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 51.56
2. Colin Althoff, Solanco, 53.02
3. Josenlly Martinez, Penn Manor, 53.83
4. Tyler Denlinger, Warwick, 57.01
800-METER RUN
1. Riley Klick, Lebanon, 2:03.05
2. Jacob Smith, Warwick, 2:05.84
3. Alex Miller, McCaskey, 2:08.89
4. Alex McFalls, Garden Spot, 2:10.49
1,600-METER RUN
1. Jeremy Bell, Warwick, 4:37.82
2. Isaac Showers, Lebanon, 4:47.76
3. Brock Overlander, Donegal, 4:56.60
4. Ray Truex, Ephrata, 4:57.50
1-MILE RUN
N/A
3,000-METER RUN
1. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey, 9:31.94
2. Caleb Hershey, Lebanon, 9:40.13
3. Lachlan McLane, McCaskey, 9:52.80
4. Daniel McMichael, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10:12.12
3,200-METER RUN
1. Tyler Shue, Ephrata, 10:05.77
2. Ray Truex, Ephrata, 10:48.23
3. Devon Robertson, Ephrata, 11:45.87
2-MILE RUN
N/A
55-METER HURDLES
1. Kyle Emrey, Ephrata, 9.05
2. Marshall Messner, Ephrata, 9.74
60-METER HURLDES
1. Dejon Manning, McCaskey, 8.60
2. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 8.75
3. Josh Horst, Lampeter-Strasburg, 9.45
4. Sam Lynch, Ephrata, 10.13
4x200-METER RELAY
1. Warwick (Marcellus, Badessa, Haines and Mejias), 1:37.51
2. McCaskey (Rodriguez, Manning, Valentin and Dickinson), 1:38.54
3. Ephrata (Barrera, Knowles, Emrey and Weik), 1:40.16
4. Lebanon (Alvardo, Torres, Mostafa and Marquez Sanchez), 2:11.18
4x400-METER RELAY
1. Warwick (Smith, Denlinger, Bell and Haines), 3:49.29
2. Ephrata (Knowles, Emrey, Mesner and Keller), 3:49.69
3. McCaskey (Best, Collier, Chol and Dickinson), 3:56.98
4. Garden Spot, 4:06.52
4x800-METER RELAY
1. Ephrata (Hart, Shue, Campbell and Keller), 8:46.32
2. McCaskey (Miller, Collier, McLane and Schousen), 8:53.87
3. Lebanon (Matthews, Naimi, Vazquez and Troain), 9:59.07
4. Solanco (Keller, Jo. Hartigan, Ja. Hartigan and Stively), 10:22.80
SHOT PUT
1. Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon, 53-0.5
2. Brock Gingrich, Cocalico, 52-1
3. Matthew Carvajal, Lebanon, 40-5.25
4. Matthew Hong, McCaskey, 38-10.5
LONG JUMP
1. Tanner Haines, Warwick, 19-0
2. Moses Madison, Cocalico, 18-8
3. Troy Johnson, McCaskey, 18-6.25
4. Samuel Knowles, Ephrata, 18-2.5
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Kyle Murr, Penn Manor, 44-5.25
2. Darius Frailey, McCaskey, 37-9
3. Jesse Hash, Warwick, 33-11
HIGH JUMP
1. Jewleus Benner, McCaskey, 6-0
2. Andre Aleong, McCaskey, 5-8
3. Devon Litten, Ephrata, 5-0
POLE VAULT
1. Nate Good, Warwick, 14-8
2. Nathan Sensenich, Penn Manor, 11-6
3. Daquee Williamson, Lebanon, 10-0
4. Marvin Revolorio-Morales, Solanco, 9-0
GIRLS
55-METER DASH
1. Anaya Johnson, Ephrata, 7.99
2. Sarah Hinkel, Donegal, 8.73
3. Sophia Stauffer, Ephrata, 9.08
4. Abigail Zorrilla, Ephrata, 9.35
60-METER DASH
1. Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick, 7.79
2. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 7.81
3. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 8.02
4. Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 8.20
200-METER DASH
1. Meghan Quinn, Warwick, 26.02
2. Kiamorey Clark, McCaskey, 27.54
3. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 28.00
4. Faith Roth, Solanco, 29.09
400-METER DASH
1. Cassidy Kline, Warwick, 1:02.07
2. Kaia Martz, Cocalico, 1:02.17
3. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 1:03.63
4. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 1:03.98
800-METER RUN
1. Elili Ayana, McCaskey, 2:35.91
2. Myra Naqvi, Donegal, 2:40.25
3. Katelynn Baker, Ephrata, 2:46.83
4. Keri Anderson, Donegal, 2:52.46
1,600-METER RUN
1. Mary Campbell, Ephrata, 5:31.26
2. Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:33.88
3. Micah Gordley, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5:45.37
4. Myra Naqvi, Donegal, 5:45.86
1-MILE RUN
N/A
3,000-METER RUN
N/A
3,200-METER RUN
1. Alexis Roe, Ephrata, 13:08.59
2. Maddison Kimmel, Ephrata, 13:10.49
3. Kylie Schadt, Ephrata, 14:25.81
2-MILE RUN
N/A
55-METER HURDLES
1. Talia Sheaffer, Ephrata, 10.19
2. Tamyra Martin, Ephrata, 10.41
3. Olivia Myer, Ephrata, 10.83
60-METER HURLDES
1. Emily Skidmore, Warwick, 10.14
2. Jordan Schucker, Penn Manor, 11.32
3. Bella Howells, Lampeter-Strasburg, 11.34
4x200-METER RELAY
1. McCaskey (Clark, Stennett, Manning and Canty,), 1:49.91
2. Warwick (Palacio-Lewis, Skidmore, Bitner and Delmotte), 1:50.23
3. Ephrata (Martin, Sheaffer, Johnson and Myer), 1:57.98
4. Lampeter-Strasburg, 2:02.93
4x400-METER RELAY
1. Warwick (Quinn, Graybill, Skidmore and Kline), 4:18.27
2. McCaskey (Stennett, Kamy. Wright, Clark and Kami. Wright), 4:18.27
3. Ephrata (Schrom, Andrews, Hertzog and Campbell), 4:40.23
4x800-METER RELAY
1. Lebanon (Guzman Castillo, Fortuna, Sandoval and Haggerty), 13:34.35
SHOT PUT
1. ShanAnn Simmons, Lebanon, 32-6
2. Ella High, Cocalico, 29-9.75
3. Olivia Good, Ephrata, 25-9.5
3. Amy Vidal, Lampeter-Strasburg, 25-9.5
LONG JUMP
1. Tori Heiserman, Lampeter-Strasburg, 14-9.25
2. Juliette Delmotte, Warwick, 14-8.75
3. Aubrey Bitner, Warwick, 14-2
4. Talia Sheaffer, Ephrata, 13-11
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Juliette Delmotte, Wrwick, 35-4
2. Angel Tenneh, McCaskey, 31-1.75
3. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 29.9.5
4. Emma Graybill, Warwick, 29-0.5
HIGH JUMP
1. Greta Plechner, Solanco, 4-10
2. Allura Blake, McCaskey, 4-8
2. Alyssa Heagy, Penn Manor, 4-8
2. Olivia Myer, Ephrata, 4-8
POLE VAULT
1. Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 13-2
2. Carissa Bender, Elco, 10-8
3. Molly Brooks, Manheim Township, 9-8
4. Piper Snow, Ephrata, 9-0