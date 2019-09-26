Penn Manor was 22 minutes away from its first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory of the season.
Warwick’s Jess Williamson had other ideas.
The junior midfielder set her sister, Aubrey, up for the tying goal, then, five minutes into overtime, sent a diagonal ball to Chloe Zook, who punched it home for a 2-1 Warriors victory.
It was the first one-goal victory of the year for Warwick (3-3 L-L, 5-5 overall) after four such losses, one of those in overtime.
“Past seasons, we lost in overtime so many times,” Jess Williamson said, “to come out on top, it’s just so good.”
The Comets (0-5-1, 1-10-1) came out aggressive and never let up.
On their third shot on goal of the match, in the 24th minute, the Comets’ Meghan Greenwalt broke into the open and fired from 30 yards out.
Her shot hit the right corner of the crossbar, dropping to Warwick keeper Kendall Morgan, who collected the rebound.
Seven minutes later Belle Barton won a 50/50 ball, one on three, taking the ball into the left corner before creating a corner kick opportunity.
Greenwalt’s service from the left flag came to Ella Hart at the far post, and she bodied it into the back of the net for Penn Manor.
Warwick came out with a vengeance in the second half, challenging the skills of Comets keeper Miriam Badri.
Badri was equal to the task, stopping Jess Williamson point blank, six minutes in, and pushing Rini Wentzel’s rebound shot over the end line.
Off a corner, three minutes later, Badri saved Zoe Gooding’s try, then watched Aubrey Williamson’s follow hit the flagpole behind the goal.
“She was very strong,” Comets coach Keith Renner said of Badri. “She got hot early and made some great saves.”
Just after Morgan saved Hart’s header at the near post, off a Greenwalt corner, the Warriors solved the riddle of Badri.
Jess Williamson played down the right side, sending the ball to her sister. Badri came out to challenge, Aubrey Williamson got behind her and went far post, slipping her shot a split-second ahead of defender Zoe Acord’s sliding save attempt.
“We came out with strong intensity,” Jess Williamson said. “Once we got that first goal it really pumped us up and we wanted another one.”
The Comets had a chance to win it with 3:50 left, but Lily Sugra’s 19-yard free kick tipped off the wall of defenders, hit the crossbar and went out of play.
On the counterattack after Morgan cleaned up Barton’s 45-yard free kick, four minutes into OT, Jess Williamson, playing down the left side, sent a diagonal pass to Zook.
“Jess gave me a really nice through ball,” Zook said. “I saw the keeper came out, but in my mind I was faster.
“I was perfectly set and was able to stick it into the back of the net.”
“Tonight was one of our better games,” Renner said. “With that effort they gave, it’s a shame to lose a game like this.”