The Lancaster-Lebanon League has unveiled its Hall of Fame class for 2020, with an administrator, an official and a pair of coaches getting the nod.

Because of coronavirus concerns, this year’s induction ceremonies have been canceled. The four honorees were set to be recognized at the L-L League’s year-ending banquet, along with the league’s Brackbill Award winners for the 2019-20 school year. That event has been put on hold until next spring.

The Hall of Fame class will be honored at the Brackbill Awards banquet in 2021, along with next year’s class.

Here are this year’s L-L League Hall of Fame honorees:

Ed McGehee, administrator: McGehee served as Hempfield’s athletic director from 1957 until he retired in 1989. During his tenure in Landisville, the Black Knights’ athletic program tripled from five sports to 18, including multiple new girls sports programs. A 2005 Hempfield Hall of Fame inductee in the school’s inaugural class, McGehee served as L-L League Athletic Director Association president for 16 years, and he was named Pennsylvania Athletic Director of the Year in 1989, the National Athletic Director of the Year in 1990, and he earned the NIAA Award of Merit in 1989.

Lenny Neff, official: A longtime basketball referee, Neff had a 41-year career as a hoops official in the L-L League. The Conestoga Valley grad worked more than 50 postseason games in L-L League, District Three and PIAA tournaments, including a 2005 state-championship game. Neff, a 2005 CV Hall of Fame honoree, served as president of the L-L League Chapter of Basketball Officials in 1987 and 1988, and he received the H. Grant Hurst Memorial Award for the 1984-85 season. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Neff served in Okinawa and in South Vietnam, and he played one season of semi-pro football for the Lebanon Rams. At CV, Neff earned eight varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball and track and field.

Mike Seigfried, coach: A longtime fixture at Elco, Seigfried guided the Raiders’ boys soccer program to 412 victories, with PIAA championships in 1986, 1998 and 2003, plus a state runner-up appearance in 2002. His squads also captured District Three titles in 1990, 1998, 1999, 2002 and 2003, and Seigfried coached one National All-American, five Regional All-Americans and seven All-State players at Elco. Seigfried, who currently serves as an assistant coach at Conestoga Valley, was named L-L League Coach of the Year in 1987, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2003 and 2011. He was tabbed National Associate Soccer Coach of the Year in 1998 and 2008, and in 2014, Seigfried was inducted into the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Joyce Zangari, coach: During her 39-year career at Donegal, Zangari coached the Indians’ field hockey, girls tennis, girls gymnastics and cheerleading teams. She served as field hockey coach for 19 years, guiding Donegal to Lancaster County and District Three championships in 1972. The Indians never had a losing season in field hockey under Zangari’s watch, as she received the National High School Coaching Award in 1987, and the L-L League Field Hockey Coaches Association Appreciation Award in 1985. Zangari received Donegal’s Outstanding Teacher Award in 2002.