The 2020 sports scene in Lancaster County was unlike any in history. There was a state wrestling champion crowned, numerous district champs in various sports and two grads from a local high school played for the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the big story in 2020 was the games that were not played. Unfortunately, the top sports story here, is the same as biggest story in the world this year -- the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at the Lancaster County's top sports stories of 2020.

How COVID-19 effected events on the gridiron, court, diamond, field and in the pool

In March, the coronavirus halted the PIAA swimming championships and the state basketball playoffs. In Class 3A swimming medals, were based on prelim times, while the Class 2A meet was canceled.

The boys and girls hoops competitions were ended at the quarterfinal stage.

The virus wiped out the entire scholastic spring sports schedule and this past summer the Lancaster Barnstormers and the rest of the Atlantic League canceled the 2020 baseball season.

High school teams started the fall season late and played abbreviated schedules.

During that fall season, COVID-19 outbreaks forced numerous postponements and cancellations. Warwick's football team had to forfeit the District Three Class 5A title game and the Manheim Township boys forfeited their district 4A championship contest.

The local colleges (Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall and Elizabethtown) cut short spring sports and canceled fall sports.

F&M has decided they will not compete in the current winter sports season, while MU, LBC and E-town are still deciding the fate of their winter sports programs.

In the most recent development, the prep sports winter season is on hold until at least Jan. 4 as part of statewide restrictions enacted by Gov. Tom Wolf.

And when L-L League teams return, participants will be required to wear masks during all the winter sports competitions.

Other notable sports stories of 2020

Grappling gold

Manheim Central's Will Betancourt won PIAA Class 3A wrestling championship at 120 pounds. Betancourt took the title with a 4-2 decision over Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell.

Betancourt is the Barons ninth state wrestling champ and the 24th from Lancaster County or the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Smith setback

After eight months of progress following a stem cell transplant, Ryan Smith got bad news Dec. 2. The leukemia he is battling has returned.

Smith, who was an all-star basketball player at Lampeter-Strasburg, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia 16 months ago, while preparing for his sophomore season at East Stroudsburg.

Smith was the PSAC Freshman of the Year his first year at East Stroud and was looking to get back on the court this season. Instead, he will once again get treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Here's the story from John Walk about Smith's optimistic view of his new recovery plan, the award the 21 year old was to receive and the support he has received from the L-S, Lancaster County and East Stroudsburg University communities.

Pioneers to Steelers

Matt Feiler and Matthew Wright, both Lampeter-Strasburg grads, have played for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Feiler started at left guard the first 13 games for the Steelers this season before going on injured reserve after hurting his pectoral muscle in a loss at Buffalo.

He started all of last season and 10 games in 2018 at right tackle before moving to guard this year.

Matt Feiler's stats via pro-football-reference.com

A Lampeter-Strasburg grad who played his college ball at Bloomsburg, Feiler will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Wright was signed to the Pittsburgh practice squad Nov. 30 and played his first NFL game Dec. 7.

Filling in for the injured Chris Boswell against Washington, he was successful on his only field goal attempt, a 37-yarder, and added two extra points.

Wright kicked in college for the University of Central Florida, where he was a member of the Knights' 13-0 team in 2017. He is UCF's all-time leading scorer with 375 points and his 55 field goals are also a school best.

2 hanging up their whistle

Manion retires

John Manior led Lampeter-Strasburg football for 23 years. Manion, the most successful coach in the history of the Pioneers' gridiron program has decided to step down to spend more time with his family and deal with health issues.

Here's Jeff Reinhart's profile of the longtime coach.

Lebanon Catholic closing ends Patty Hower's storied coaching career

Patty Hower coached the Lebanon Catholic girls basketball team for 42 years. In that time she led her girls to 756 victories, 20 District Three titles and three state championships.

Hower's coaching career at Lebanon Catholic came to an abrupt end after the Diocese of Harrisburg decided to close the school.

Here's Jeff Reinhart's story about the abrupt end to Hower's coaching career.

District distinctions

Champion Crusaders

Both the Lancaster Catholic girls and boys basketball teams won District Three Class 4A championships and advanced to reach the state quarterfinals in March before the playoffs were stopped by the coronavirus.

The Crusader girls, who also won the L-L League title, finished the season 27-3. Their district title was their third straight and 19th overall.

The Crusader boys, who finished 25-3, ended their season with a four-overtime victory over Belle Vernon. They were scheduled to play three-time defending state champ Imhotep Charter in the canceled quarterfinals.

Linden Hall title

Linden Hall, which won District Three Class 2A championship for the second straight season, was set to take on Mahanoy Area, in the canceled state quarterfinals. Mercy Ademusayo scored 22 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in the Lions' 60-48 victory over Holy Cross, which sent them to the PIAA quarters for the first time in school history.

The Lions finished the season 22-2.

Swimming accolades

Even though the Class 2A PIAA swimming championships were not contested, two Lancaster County swimmers were still awarded state gold medals. In July, the PIAA decided to honor the top eight swimmers based on seeding times.

That meant gold medals for a Donegal’s Jordynn Park and Cocalico's Zach Sherk, who both had the top qualifyinng times in their respective 100-yard breatsstroke events.

Sherk added a silver medal in the 50 freestyle event, and Park also earned a seventh-place medal for her seeding time in the 100 butterfly.

Sherk’s 100 breast time of 56.53 was a Cocalico and District Three record. His 21.08 time in the 50 freestyle is also a school mark. He won L-L League and District Three title in both of those events.

In addition to Park, whose time won the District Three championship, and Sherk, four other L-L swimmers took district gold. They were Donegal's Jake Houck, Ethan Shonk, Northern Lebanon's Brookelle Anderson and Cedar Crest's Logan Smith.

Gridiron greatness

Lampeter-Strasburg beat Elco 20-3 to win the District Three Class 4A championship. It was the pioneers second straight district title.

L-S advanced to the state semis before losing to Jersey Shore, 39-35. The Pioneers finished the season 9-1.

Cross Country champs

Penn Manor’s Graham Thomas was the 3A boys winner and Annville-Cleona's Braetan Peters the girls 1A champ at the District Three Cross Country meet. Both finished second in 2019.

Thomas, who also finished first at the L-L League meet, was second at states.

The Hempfield boys were fourth in Class 3A PIAA meet after team won L-L and district titles.

Volleyball victors

The Hempfield girls volleyball team won the District Three Class 4A volleyball crown beating Wilson in a four-set final. It was the Black Knights second straight and 13th overall district crown and their ninth in 13 years.

Hempfield reached state semis where they lost to North Allegheny in five sets.

The Black Knights finished the season 17-1.

Tennis trophies

Penn Manor sophomore Catherine Rabatin won the District Three 3A singles championship, losing only two games in the tournament and Anna Millen of Lancaster Catholic, also a sophomore, took the 2A title.

For Rabatin, it was her second straight district title. She also is a two-time L-L champ.

Manheim Township won the 3A district team title for the fifth straight year and 22nd time overall. And the Blue Streaks team of Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds successfully defended their district doubles title.

Rabatin and the Palandjian-Reynolds duo earned bronze medals at the state championships.

Township’s team all lost in the state semis, while Millen lost in the state quarters.

4 who will be missed

Four from the Lancaster County sports world -- Mike Ebersole, Dan Quigley, Jim Fiora and Tobias Leaman -- died this year. Click on the links below for stories on each of them.

Ebersole was the long-time public address anouncer at Elizabethtown football and basketball games.

Quigley was a Manheim Township athletic trainer for nearly 30 years.

Fiora was a lacrosse official who played a big part in the growth of the sport in Lancaster County.