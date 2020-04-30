Little League International on Thursday announced the cancellation of its World Series tournaments and regional qualifying events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What that means for Little League teams in Lancaster County varies for each organization.

The teams that actually compete in the Little League World Series are those in the major division, which is for players ages 9 to 12. The only Little League organizations in Lancaster's District 23 that have teams slated to compete in the major division in 2020 are Elizabethtown, Octorara and Warwick.

“So the fact that they cancelled it (the Little League World Series) would really have an impact on E-town, Octorara and Warwick,” Jennie Todd said.

Todd is the administrator of the Little League’s District 23, which are teams within Lancaster County.

“The big loss, though, is our Challenger Lancaster program was invited to go to the Little League World Series this year,” Todd said.

Challenger Lancaster is a baseball league for children and adults with special needs.

“There are two Challenger programs that are invited to play each year,” Todd said. “They play on the morning before the United States title game (of the Little League World Series).”

Teams from California and Ohio were originally slated to compete in this year’s Challenger game in Williamsport. However, California pulled out in recent months as the coronavirus spread.

“Pennsylvania was next up on the list,” Todd said. “So obviously that was a huge deal to be chosen. But as it turns out we will now not be going this year.”

Instead, the California-Ohio matchup will be held at the 2021 Little League World Series, and the Challenger Lancaster team will take part in the 2022 game.

“That’s a huge impact,” Todd said.

Meanwhile, Todd is hopeful District 23 can play a truncated season this summer. The district is made up of more than a thousand players across varying age levels on Little League teams from Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Lancaster Rec, Manheim Central, Octorara, Solanco and Warwick.

Their 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin in mid-April.

"Our goal is to start June 1," Todd said. "We’d be looking at an eight-week regular season with a district tournament at the end, possibly followed by a section tournament.”

Todd said the reality of the 2020 season happening will come down to what status of reopening Lancaster County will be in by June 1 under the parameters outlined by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

“We’ll see how it goes,” she said. “Let’s hope we get out there.”