Despite delays thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the area's swimming pools are starting to open their gates for the 2020 season.

Regarding coronavirus concerns for transmission in a pool, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. Additionally, proper operation of these aquatic venues and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should inactivate the virus."

Here is a list of Lancaster County pools with information including hours, rates and location:

Adamstown Community Pool

Address: 272 W. Main St., Adamstown

Will open the first week of July

Hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

The following restrictions will be in place: The pool will operate at 50-percent capacity. Showers and changing areas will not be open. Umbrellas are to remain open at all times. No 'late night swims' are scheduled at this time. Social distancing of six feet is to be followed. Pool staff will be cleaning surfaces regularly. Chairs and picnic tables will not be provided. The sliding board will be closed. Face masks are encouraged when not in the pool. Snack bar and pavilion rentals will be unavailable.

Contact: 717-484-2175

Website: adamstownborough.org/2154/Community-Swimming-Pool

Conestoga Community Pool

Address: 49 Kendig Road, Conestoga

Closed for the 2020 season

Contact: 717-872-8415

Website: conestogatwp.com/pool/

Conestoga Pines Pool

Address: 200 Arthur Morris Parkway, Lancaster

Status undetermined.

Contact: 717-392-5533

Website: lancasterrec.org/pools-parks/conestoga-pines-pool/

Denver Community Swimming Pool

Address: 400 Monroe St., Denver

Status undetermined. Denver Borough Council's meeting agenda for June 8 includes a discussion of the revised pool season and membership rates.

Contact: 717-336-6106

Website: denverboro.net/2253/Denver-Community-Pool

East Petersburg Community Pool

Address: 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg

Opens June 8.

Lap swimming: 7-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Open swim for seniors 62 and over: 10-11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Open to members: Noon-8 p.m. daily.

During the "yellow" phase, the following restrictions will be in place: Pools will only be open to members. Social distancing on land and in the pool will be required. During lap swimming, only two people per lane starting at opposite ends. There will be no tables or chairs, please bring your own. The concession stand will be closed. There will be no showers available. Only 200 summer pool memberships will be sold. There will be no daily pass, punch card, or guests allowed while in the "yellow" phase.

Contact: 717-560-4980

Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/about-our-aquatics-program/

Ephrata Community Pool

Address: 418 Vine St., Ephrata

Will likely open by June 20.

Pool rules: Guests may have to sign a waiver, stating they understand the risks of congregating with others. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. The sidewalk leading to the ticket office will be marked in 6-foot increments. Restrooms, ladders and railings will be disinfected regularly. Swimmers will not need to wear masks while in the pool. The playground, climbing walls and showers will be closed. All pool staff will be trained in protocol from the CDC.

Contact: 717-738-9268

Website: ephratarec.com/communitypool/

Hempfield recCenter Pools

Address: 950 Church St., Landisville

Indoor pool is closed.

Outdoor pool opens June 8.

Hours: Hours: Noon-5 p.m. daily.

Outdoor access bathroom and family bathrooms will be open. Fitness facility will remain closed and locker rooms will be unavailable.

During the "yellow" phase, the pools will only be open to members. Social distancing on land and in the pool will be required. During lap swimming, only two people per lane starting at opposite ends. There will be no tables or chairs, please bring your own. The concession stand will be closed. There will be no showers available. Only 200 summer pool memberships will be sold. There will be no daily pass, punch card, or guests allowed while in the "yellow" phase.

Contact: 717-898-3102

Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/about-our-aquatics-program/

Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA

Address: 800 Village Road, Lancaster

With the Lancaster YMCA facing bankruptcy, the pool's status in uncertain.

Lancaster County Pool

Address: 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster

The pool's opening is postponed at least through the end of June.

Contact: 717-392-4621

Website: co.lancaster.pa.us/255/Pool

Landisville Pool

Address: 50 Elmwood Ave., Landisville

Opening June 15.

Each adult on the membership will be asked to sign an Assumption of Risk and Waiver of Liability Relating to Coronavirus, which is available to download on the pool's website. The pool will be open with these restrictions while in the 'yellow' phase: No guests allowed, hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m, which is required for cleaning and sanitizing, six-feet social distancing required, there will be no social events planned at the pool until further notice, face masks are strongly suggested in common areas, per CDC guidelines, the snack bar and water fountain will be closed, but snacks and drinks are available in the vending machine. Swimmers may bring their own food and drink. No tables, chairs or benches will be provided, swimmers may bring their own chair. Bathrooms are open but no showers. The grills, pavilions and picnic tables will not be accessible. No games, goggles, books, toys or sports equipment will be provided or loaned from the office. Swimmers are asked to not come to the pool if they are sick.

Contact: 717-898-1983

Website: landisvillepool.com

Leola Community Pool

Address: 23 E. Main St., Leola

Closed for 2020 season.

Phone: 717-626-5096

Website: lititzrec.com/aquatics/outdoor-pools/leola-community-pool/

Lititz Springs Pool

Address: 401 Maple St., Lititz

Reopening of the pool is still to be determined.

Contact: 717-626-8484 (during pool hours); 717-626-5096 (when pool is closed)

Website: lititzrec.com/aquatics/outdoor-pools/lititz-springs-pool-2/

Manheim Community Pool

Address: 504 Adele Ave., Manheim

Hours: The Manheim Swim Team has decided to cancel its summer season this year. Since the team will not use the lap pool, the entire Manheim Community Pool complex will be shuttered this season.

Website: lititzrec.com/aquatics/outdoor-pools/manheim-community-pool-2/

Millersville Lions Club Pool

Address: 314 N. Prince St., Millersville

Reopened June 5.

Hours: Call for hours.

People who have have symptoms of COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days are asked to stay home. Check your temperature before coming to the pool. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the deck and grass area. The pool picnic tables, handrails, slide, bathrooms and play area will be sanitized daily. All chairs must be taken home daily and can not be stored in the bathrooms. All chairs in the bathrooms now must be removed within the first week of the pool opening. Any chairs left in the bathrooms will be removed and discarded. Bathrooms will have a one-way entrance and exit. There will be marks on the pool deck requiring swimmers to be 6 feet apart for the slide, diving board, and snack bar area. The pool will not be loaning out goggles, dive sticks, or sponge balls..

Contact: 717-872-2071

Website: e-clubhouse.org/sites/millersvillepa/page-7.php

Mountville Community Swimming Pool

Address: 350 W. Main St., Mountville

The pool's opening status has yet to be determined.

Contact: 717-285-2747

Website: froelichpark.com

New Holland Community Memorial Park Pool

Address: 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland

Opened June 6. Hours: Pool is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours will all be extended until 8 p.m. in July.

The pool's automated phone recording says: "We have instituted a number of COVID-19 rules and safety precautions that we are asking all customers to follow. Facemasks are required to enter the facility at any time you are in the pool building. At this time, facemasks are not required in the outside open areas within the pool fencing and when you are in the water. Maintaining 6 feet social distancing is also both in and out of the water is also required. We are operating at 50% capacity and would appreciate your understanding in meeting that capacity. Because of the size of the baby pool, there may be times when you have to sign up for a time slot. Our summer hours are subject to change depending on the weather and the availability of our staff."

Contact: 717-354-2313

Website: newhollandborough.org/poolpark/pool-hours

Nickel Mines Pool

Address: 4915 E. White Oak Road, Paradise

Opened June 5. Hours: Pool is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Masks are not required. Entrants will be asked to remain 6 feet apart when entering the premises. Snack bar will be open. The pool will not be lending out pool toys, such as goggles or noodles, but members can bring their own. Pool employees will be sanitizing surfaces regularly.

Contact: 717-468-9200

Website: www.freewebs.com/nickelminespool

Overlook Pool

Address: 301 Golf Drive, Lancaster

Pool is scheduled to open June 20.

Per the pool's Facebook page: "Entry is only allowed for Manheim Township resident season pass holders, resident daily admissions, and resident punch cards only. Six feet social distancing will be encouraged. The pool will adhere to a maximum occupancy of 200 people, which is based on the square footage of the pool and will allow each person to have at least six feet in any direction from another individual. Patrons are asked to wear a mask when checking into the pool for the protection of employees in a confined area. The mask is not mandatory while in the pool grounds. Prior to opening, attendance numbers will be assessed for consideration of allowing admission to nonresidents. An adjusted season pass rate will be available for those nonresidents."

Contact: 717-569-2011

Website: manheimtownship.org/DocumentCenter/View/5335/Aquatic-Guide-2019--Je-suis-fini-22119

Reamstown Pool

Address: 68 Ream Road, Denver

Opening June 13, the pool's hours will be 12:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Patrons will be required to sign and date a waiver and release liability agreement regarding COVID-19.

Per the pool's website: "No 'late night' swims will be held this summer. The sliding board will not be open. Daily passes are not available for purchase during the 2020 pool season, but season passes and shared passes are available for purchase. Face masks are encouraged to be used in the pool areas outside of the water. Social distancing of six feet is to be followed. Patrons are asked to limit the number of people in the restrooms so social distancing can be accomplished. Lounge chairs will be cleaned before the pool opens. When leaving the pool for the day, patrons are asked to place the back of the chair in the seated, fully upright position, and notify staff to re-clean them. Pool staff will be cleaning surfaces regularly."

Contact: 717-336-3537

Website: eastcocalicotownship.com/visitors/reamstown_pool/index.php

Skyline Pool

Address: 245 Eden Road, Lancaster

Opening June 8, the pool's hours will be noon to 8 p.m.

Restrictions: People are encouraged to wear a mask when entering and exiting the facility, and also at concessions. Masks are encouraged but not required while on the pool grounds, but is encouraged when interacting with lifeguards or staff. Bring your own chair, blanket or small table, as no tables or chairs will be provided. The pool will adhere to a maximum patron occupancy of 175.

Contact: 717-569-2471

Website: manheimtownship.org/DocumentCenter/View/5335/Aquatic-Guide-2019--Je-suis-fini-22119

Southern End Community Association Pool

Address: 299 Park Ave., Quarryville

Season status to be determined.

Contact: 717-786-4052

Website: secarec.org/category/pool/

Strasburg Pool

Address: 123 S. Jackson St., Strasburg

Opening June 12, the pool's hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

With regard to COVID-19 restrictions, the pool will post policies on its website leading up to the date of opening.

Contact: 717-687-9180

Website: strasburgpool.com

Woodridge Swim Club