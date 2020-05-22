Two weeks ago, six of the Lancaster County Summer Swim League’s 22 teams had called it quits on the 2020 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

League president Larry Fittery had said then if the league reached 10 teams canceling on the summer campaign, the league as a whole would follow suit.

Since then, three more teams decided to torpedo its 2020 calendar, giving the league a total of nine teams washing out, largely a result of their home pools being shut down indefinitely. While that’s one short of 10, the league has officially decided to pull the plug on the 2020 summer swim season.

The decision was made at the league’s online meeting Wednesday night.

“It was a really tough decision,” Fittery said. “Between knowing how long everybody has been inside, it would have been a great opportunity to get out and go back to some normalcy.”

The league had already postponed its start date to June 8. At the time of the league’s Wednesday meeting, Lancaster County was still listed in the “red” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines for reopening. Wolf announced Friday the county will move to the “yellow” phase June 5.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Info came out today that some pools might open up in the “yellow” phase,” Fittery said. “But there are no guidelines to it. Right now, “yellow” means a gathering of 25 people is allowed. But there’s no information on what that means for pools. There’s just not enough information for us to continue along.”

Fittery cautioned that a few of the league’s 22 organizations are individually still hoping to piece together some type of season for their swimmers, but the league as a whole won’t be moving forward with a 2020 schedule.

Approximately 3,000 swimmers from kindergarten through high school seniors compete in the league every summer.

“I’m sure there were a lot of kids upset,” Fittery said.