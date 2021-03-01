Goose hunting in most of Lancaster County and adjacent southeast Pennsylvania areas is poised to take another hit next fall.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s proposed waterfowl hunting season dates and bag limits for 2021-22, the regular season for Canada geese in the Atlantic Population Zone would last 30 days, with a bag limit of one goose per day.

That daily limit is down from the two birds allowed this past season.

The AP Zone covers everything in Lancaster County except the area north of Route 30 and west of Route 441. That area is in the Resident Population Zone.

Additionally, the AP Zone in Pennsylvania covers all or parts of counties east of York County and south of southern Luzerne County.

It is the area where the Game Commission believes hunters encounter the most migratory Canada geese that are part of the Atlantic Population. These geese nest in Quebec and migrate to winter in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina.

The Canada geese we see all year long in Lancaster County are considered resident Canadas, which breed, nest and winter here. They do not migrate.

The Game Commission is proposing a slight shift in the hunting season for the AP Zone, which would add more hunting days later in the season, which is typically when we see the greatest numbers of migratory Canadas.

This past season, the AP hunt ran from Nov. 21-27 and Dec. 21-Jan. 16. For the 2021-22 hunting year, the Game Commission is proposing a hunt from Nov. 23-26 and Dec. 24-Jan. 22.

AP goose numbers have been in a fairly steady decline for the past decade. Waterfowl managers during that time have been scaling back the number of hunting days and bag limits to adjust to the decline.

The number of breeding pairs – which gives biologists an idea of the annual gosling production that’s possible – was 216,000 in 2010.

In 2019, which is the last year for which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has estimates, the number of breeding pairs was pegged at around 120,000.

And in 2018, the population experienced a “near-total reproductive failure, due to an extremely late spring on the northern Quebec breeding grounds,” said Game Commission waterfowl biologist Nate Huck.

So the fact that the AP Zone is now likely down to a 30-day season with one bird per day – a season structure we saw in the late 1990s following a severe population crash earlier in the decade – is not surprising.

There likely are many factors behind the population decline – habitat issues, weather, predators, etc. - which could include hunting, but setting hunting season dates and bag limits is the only direct control waterfowl managers have when it comes to bird harvests.

With a restrictive season proposed for next fall, it will be interesting to see how many AP Zone goose hunters stay in the game, and how many get out of it.

That is, how many hunters will make the effort to set a decoy rig to shoot one goose per person in the party?

Odds are, if you’ve been goose hunting for many years, you’re probably going to stick with it.

But according to a 2020 survey by the Game Commission, the biggest group of hunters who responded to the survey consisted of those with less than five years’ experience hunting geese.

The Game Commission grouped the hunters who participated in the survey into four groups; those with more than 25 years’ experience, those with 16-25 years, those with 5-15 years and those with less than 5 years.

A total of 32 percent of the survey respondents fell into the “less than 5 years” group, while the 5-15 years group had 30 percent, more than 25 years had 25 percent and 16-25 years had 13 percent.

In Pennsylvania, the AP Zone ranked second in popularity among the state’s three Canada goose zones, according to the Game Commission survey.

The Resident Population Zone – which is the largest of the three – ranked first among survey respondents; the AP Zone was second; and the Southern James Bay Population Zone on the far western edge of the state ranked third.

As for other goose hunting opportunities proposed by the Game Commission for 2021-22, the season dates and bag limits would basically mirror last year’s across the board.

For ducks, the Game Commission essentially is proposing no change to the bag limits or the number of hunting days.

The agency is planning to juggle some of the dates in some of the zones, however.

Lancaster County is in the Southern Zone, along with the entire southern half of Pennsylvania. This past year, duck season in the Southern Zone ran from Oct. 17-24 and Nov. 17-Jan. 16.

For the 2021-22 season, the Game Commission is proposing to slide that first leg a bit earlier, from Oct. 9-16, and the second leg a bit later, from Nov. 23-Jan. 22.

The timing of that first leg can be critical when it comes to finding wood ducks. They tend to migrate south in mid October, so an earlier start to duck season usually means better opportunities to encounter woodies.

As mentioned, the 2021-22 slate of Pennsylvania waterfowl hunting seasons is merely a proposal at this time.

The Game Commission has a Facebook Live session scheduled for March 10 at 1 p.m., when waterfowl hunters can interact with an agency waterfowl biologist.

Go to the agency’s Facebook page at that time and ask questions, offer your opinions on the proposed seasons and bag limits and/or comment on anything else pertaining to waterfowl hunting in Pennsylvania.

After that session, the Game Commission will submit a final list of 2021-22 waterfowl seasons and bag limits to USFWS for approval.

Seasons are usually announced in April.