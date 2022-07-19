Six perfect games and a return to her high school, where much of her success began, helped to define Maggie Gribble as the 2022 inductee into the Lancaster United States Bowling Congress Association’s Hall of Fame.

Over 200 attendees at the association’s annual awards banquet Sunday at the Eden Resort applauded Gribble and the many winners at the combined junior and adult bowlers event.

The 1996 Conestoga Valley graduate received her LUSBCA Hall of Fame award from Neal Vital, who was officially inducted into the Pennsylvania State USBC Hall of Fame one week earlier.

“Maggie not only achieved many successes in the sport through perfect games and tournament championships,” said Vital, “she is giving back to the game through her coaching.”

Just a month ago, Gribble, 44, who has six perfect games to her credit, was named as the CV bowling head coach after serving as an assistant since 2015. “I hope to be a coach like my high school field hockey coach, Lee Gerdes,” said the Ronks resident. “She had a great influence in my athletic career and I want to inspire those I coach like she did for me.”

The 2000 Indiana University of Pennsylvania grad, who is the Small Wonders Academy director, said, “When I found out about the hall of fame as a junior bowler, I always wanted to make it there, so I was excited when I was voted in.”

Maggie’s mother, Donna Gribble, who is also a LUSB-CAHall of Fame member and the junior program manager, said, “Maggie has worked hard, so her success is all her. We’re proud of her.”

The 2022 HOF member noted that as a junior bowler she held high average, series and game titles multiple times and was the Junior Travel League champion.

Gribble, who said she was devastated by Strasburg’s Garden Spot Bowling Center fire and closure, held the high female average there for seven years. She was the county women’s scratch all-events champion the last two years.