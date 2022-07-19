Six perfect games and a return to her high school, where much of her success began, helped to define Maggie Gribble as the 2022 inductee into the Lancaster United States Bowling Congress Association’s Hall of Fame.
Over 200 attendees at the association’s annual awards banquet Sunday at the Eden Resort applauded Gribble and the many winners at the combined junior and adult bowlers event.
The 1996 Conestoga Valley graduate received her LUSBCA Hall of Fame award from Neal Vital, who was officially inducted into the Pennsylvania State USBC Hall of Fame one week earlier.
“Maggie not only achieved many successes in the sport through perfect games and tournament championships,” said Vital, “she is giving back to the game through her coaching.”
Just a month ago, Gribble, 44, who has six perfect games to her credit, was named as the CV bowling head coach after serving as an assistant since 2015. “I hope to be a coach like my high school field hockey coach, Lee Gerdes,” said the Ronks resident. “She had a great influence in my athletic career and I want to inspire those I coach like she did for me.”
The 2000 Indiana University of Pennsylvania grad, who is the Small Wonders Academy director, said, “When I found out about the hall of fame as a junior bowler, I always wanted to make it there, so I was excited when I was voted in.”
Maggie’s mother, Donna Gribble, who is also a LUSB-CAHall of Fame member and the junior program manager, said, “Maggie has worked hard, so her success is all her. We’re proud of her.”
The 2022 HOF member noted that as a junior bowler she held high average, series and game titles multiple times and was the Junior Travel League champion.
Gribble, who said she was devastated by Strasburg’s Garden Spot Bowling Center fire and closure, held the high female average there for seven years. She was the county women’s scratch all-events champion the last two years.
More awards
Leading the awardees was the recipient of the Edie Miller Award for most improved average, Hunter Griffin, the son of Oanh and William Griffin. The 9-year-old Manheim Township fourth-grader improved his average 53 pins from 78 to 131.
A new category this season is the “Triple Crown award,” which was earned by four junior bowlers, who had the season high average, series and single game.
Wyatt Miller, an Ephrata third grader, won the bantam boys class (133, 467, 188); Tyler Eckert, a Warwick seventh grader, won in prep boys (145, 614, 237); Pyper Miller, a Garden Spot sixth grader, won in prep girls (135, 490, 198); and Taylor Miller, a rising sophomore at Warwick, won in junior girls (210, 746, 279).
Hall of Famer Vital was officially inducted into the State Bowling Hall of Fame last week in Harrisburg. He was a 2021 inductee, but the pandemic forced the ceremony to be postponed until this year.
The East Lampeter Township bowler has over 55 years to his credit in the sport. “Bowling has helped my life by always giving me something to look forward to – it gets the adrenaline going,” the Warwick head coach said. “It’s kept me feeling young and is definitely helping me through my current health situation.”
He has a multiple bowling achievements, including 40 perfect games and 19 800 series. His highest series, 837, included back-to-back perfect games.
The 2005 Lancaster USBC Association Hall of Fame inductee competed in over 100 tournaments and captured 40 Lancaster, state and national titles, and was part of the five-man team that holds the county series record of 3,826.
His first influence was his dad, Tony, who passed away in 2001.
“My brothers (Rob and Chris) and I would go to the lanes for my dad’s leagues when we were really young,” Vital, 66, said. “We loved the atmosphere.”
He noted that his goal was to compete at the same level as his brothers to consider himself as one of the best in the area.
Vital was the assistant coach to his brother, Chris, at Penn Manor when the team won the PIAA State Team Championship.
As the Warwick head coach, he guided his team to a runner-up finish in the 2019 PIAA State Team Championships.
“Coaching has added a completely separate element to my enjoyment of bowling. It’s hard to convey the satisfaction I get from leading my teams to good bowling accomplishments,” said Vital.
He added, “Most importantly, I take great pride in being a positive influence in my kids lives, now and in their futures.”