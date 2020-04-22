Lancaster Country Day and Linden Hall had outstanding girls basketball seasons this past winter, adding more gold medals to their trophy cases.

Wednesday, three players who represent the Cougars and the Lions were rewarded for their standout seasons on the court.

Lancaster Country Day’s Ashanti Duncan in Class 1A, and Linden Hall teammates Jumoke Adaramoye and Mercy Ademusayo, in Class 2A, earned Pennsylvania Sports Writer All-State nods.

Duncan, a senior, was named to the third team in Class 1A, while Adaramoye, a senior, and Ademusayo, a junior, were named to the second team in Class 2A.

Sports writers from across the state nominated and then voted for the teams. Duncan, Adaramoye and Ademusayo joined Donegal’s Kiera Baughman, Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman, Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser and Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson as local all-state selections this season.

Duncan, a major low-post threat and matchup nightmare on the glass, averaged 15.3 points and helped Lancaster Country Day go 23-4 and capture Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five and District Three Class 1A championships. Coach Hilary Waltman and her Cougars successfully defended their district title with a victory over Greenwood, and advanced to the second round of the PIAA playoffs.

Duncan’s most memorable game this season came in the league quarterfinals, when she scored 19 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in Lancaster Country Day’s victory over Ephrata, as the Cougars went on to the league semifinals. Duncan finished her prep career with 1,364 points, most in program history.

Adaramoye, a 6-2 enforcer and rim protector, and Ademusayo, a 6-5 shot-blocker and nimble scorer at the glass, helped Linden Hall defend its District Three Class 2A championship, and the Lions were 22-2 and in the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history when the season was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Adaramoye, a University of San Francisco recruit, averaged 8.7 points, and Ademusayo, a Division I blue-chip recruit, averaged 12.5 points for coach Ellen Bair’s club. Ademusayo had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Linden Hall’s victory over Steel-High in the district title game, in front of college scouts from Mississippi State.

In Class 1A, Kennedy Catholic senior 2,100-point scorer Malia Magestro earned Player of the Year honors after popping in 26.7 points and helping KC win 22 games, District 10 gold and a spot in the state quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Jim Romano, who guided Jenkintown to a blistering 27-0 start, a District One title and into the PIAA quarterfinals, was tabbed Coach of the Year.

The Class 2A Player of the Year, for the third season in a row, went to Bellwood-Antis senior Ali Campbell, who is bound for Notre Dame. She bucketed 28.6 points and finished her career with a jaw-dropping 3,019 points as B-A, the back-to-back reigning 2A state champ, had 26 wins and was set to play in the state quarterfinals. Kristi Kaack, who led Bishop Guilfoyle to 22 victories, District Six gold and into the state quarterfinals, was tabbed 2A Coach of the Year.

CLASS 2A

First Team

Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6 points per game

Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0

Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5

Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6

Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8

Second Team

Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7

Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5

Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4

Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5

Natalie Jasper, Ellis, 5-6, Jr, 22.9

Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6

Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1

Third Team

Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7

Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5

Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3

Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7

Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1

Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5

Player of the Year — Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis

Coach of the Year — Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle

* Linden Hall’s Jumoke Adaramoye and Mercy Ademusayo were the lone District Three players to make the Class 2A all-state list. … Alli Campbell, Kaitlyn Maxwell (St. Francis recruit), Halee Smith (Quinnipiac recruit) and Makennah White (UMass recruit) were also first-team selections last year. … Campbell was a unanimous selection for POY.

CLASS 1A

First Team

Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6 points per game

Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7

Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7

Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5

Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1

Second Team

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0

Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7

Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0

Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8

Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9

Third Team

Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6

Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3

Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0

Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2

Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4

Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8

Player of the Year — Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic

Coach of the Year — Jim Romano, Jenkintown

* One other District Three player joined Ashanti Duncan on the all-state list: Greenwood sniper Kenedy Stroup averaged 19.8 points and led the Wildcats back to a rematch against Duncan and Lancaster Country Day in the D3 finale. … Malia Magestro and Alexis Robison were repeat first-team selections.

