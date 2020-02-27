Previewing Friday’s District 3 Class 1A championship showdown ...

THE GAME: No. 1 Lancaster Country Day Cougars (21-3) vs. No. 3 Greenwood Wildcats (20-6), Friday, 4 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Lancaster Country Day topped No. 8 Veritas Academy 59-43 in the quarterfinals and soared past No. 5 Lebanon Catholic 60-32 in the semifinals; Greenwood toppled No. 6 Halifax 49-19 in the quarterfinals and outlasted No. 2 Christian School of York 39-26 in the semifinals.

DISTRICT 3 HISTORY: Lancaster Country Day is out to defend its title, and this is a rematch of the 2019 title game; the Cougars beat the Wildcats 35-30 in last year’s finale in the Giant Center. … Lancaster Country Day is making its fourth finals appearance; the Cougars fell to Lebanon Catholic 66-43 in the 1A title game in 2007, and Lebanon Catholic topped Lancaster Country Day 64-38 in the 1A finale in 1999. … Greenwood is angling for its first D3 championship, but the Wildcats have certainly been here before; they are 0-11 in championship games, including last year’s setback vs. Lancaster Country Day. Greenwood is 0-8 vs. Lebanon Catholic in 1A championship games, including a 4-year run from 2000 to 2003.

ABOUT LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY: L-L League Section 5 champs and league semifinalists are 3-3 in their last six games, but the Cougars opened the season 18-0 to lock up the section crown and earn the No. 1 seed in this bracket. … Top scorers are Ashanti Duncan (15.3), Annabelle Copeland (13.4, 17 3’s), Genesis Meadows (10.3, 31 3’s) and Kaela Stankiewicz (10.1, 24 3’s). … Duncan is at 1,318 career points, tops in program history. … Copeland, a Haverford recruit, is at 1,066 career points. … Stankiewicz, who missed half of her junior season last winter with a knee injury, is at 914 career points. … Duncan is at 16.5 points in four postseason games; Copeland is at 12.3 points with a couple of 3’s and Stankiewicz is at 10.3 with five 3’s over the same stretch. … Meadows has 14 3’s in the last nine games for coach Hilary Waltman and her Cougars, who are in their second year as full-time L-L League members. In that stint, they’ve won a D3 title (2019), won Section 5 and went to the league semifinals (this season) and will try and defend their D3 title (as the 1-seed) on Friday.

ABOUT GREENWOOD: Coach Jeff Deitz and his Wildcats are led by the inside-outside duo of low-post threat Alli Walton (11.8) and ball-handler du jour Kenedy Stroup, who was third in the Tri-Valley League in scoring at 18.3 points. Stroup also hit 30 3’s during league play, and she led the Tri-Valley with 69 assists, and she hoisted 154 foul shots, most in the league. Stroup also blocked 29 shots and poked away 49 steals, so she’s active on both ends of the floor. Her backcourt mate, Abby Taylor, also had 40 steals during league play for the Wildcats, so they’ll cause trouble in the backcourt. … Walton was third in the league in rebounds (with 130 boards) and she paced the Tri-Valley with 44 blocked shots. ... Lancaster Country Day’s top priority: Limiting Stroup off the bounce and keeping Walton off the glass; she will spend the evening tangling in the lane with Duncan, the Cougars’ glass-crasher.

QUOTABLE: “We have to keep (Stroup) out of the paint, and (Walton) is very, very tough,” Waltman said. “And they have some shooters who can knock down shots from the perimeter. So I think this will come down to a defensive battle: Who plays better defense and who can make the adjustments defensively. … I don’t think we’ll be fazed. Our kids — especially the upperclassmen — are so calm, cool and collected. Nothing really rattles them.”

WHAT’S NEXT: The D3 champ opens PIAA play on Saturday, March 7 against the District 4 fourth-place finisher. That will be the loser of Thursday’s Northeast Bradford vs. Sullivan County clash. NEB was the No. 1 seed and SC was the No. 2 seed in the D4 bracket, but they were both bumped off in the semifinals — NEB by Northumberland Christian and SC by Millville. … Also on March, 7, the D3 runner-up will square off against the District 1/12 sub-regional fourth-seed, Morrisville.

