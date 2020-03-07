For the first time in 14 years, Lancaster Country Day is through to the second round of the PIAA girls’ basketball state playoffs.

Ashanti Duncan scored 18 points and ripped down 21 rebounds, Kaela Stankiewicz chipped in with 10 points, and the Cougars used a game-changing 23-2 second-half run on the way to a 45-30 victory over Northeast Bradford in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on Saturday at Warwick.

“This group has some boxes that they’re trying to check off,” Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said, “and every time they’re challenged, like today, they find a way to step up and check off another box.”

NEB, the fourth seed from District 4, took a 24-22 lead on Lyndsay Moore’s jumper midway through the third quarter. After that, it was all Cougars, who answered with a 9-0 blitz to end the third quarter, and Stankiewicz’s foul shots midway through the fourth quarter capped the 23-2 spree and gave Country Day, the back-to-back reigning District 3 champ, a commanding 45-26 lead.

Country Day’s last PIAA victory came back in 2006; the Cougars will continue this season’s ride with a second-round game on Wednesday.

Country Day’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 5 neighbor, Lebanon Catholic, bowed out in the first round on Saturday; the Beavers fell to Bishop Carroll 58-42 out in Altoona.

Meanwhile, Duncan dominated in the lane against NEB, which couldn’t keep Country Day’s low-post threat off the glass. Duncan had two layups and seven rebounds in the first quarter, when the Cougars grabbed an early 12-5 edge.

Country Day (23-3) was ahead 17-15 at the half when Genesis Meadows beat the second-quarter horn with a runner in the lane. The Panthers (19-7) got a quick start in the third quarter — Lauryn Jones and Maisie Neuber drilled 3-pointers — and took their first and only lead on Moore’s shot, as Country Day hit a cold patch in the second quarter and was sluggish coming out of the break in the third.

Genesis Meadows buzzer beater gives Lancaster Country Day a 17-15 lead at half over Northeast Bradford #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @LCDSsports pic.twitter.com/xd6PO4xuD5 — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) March 7, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I think we were a little out of sorts early on,” Waltman said. “But midway through the third, we really started to figure things out. We executed and we started beating them off the dribble. We started to click.”

And never stopped.

The Cougars rallied behind Stankiewicz and Meadows, who both knocked down 3-pointers in the third, plus Annabelle Copeland, who had six second-half points and rebounds. Duncan helped Country Day slam the door with 10 fourth-quarter points, including six game-icing foul shots.

BOX SCORE

Country Day also got some key bench minutes from Julia Mocny and Alison Ngau, who helped mark Jones and Neuber, the Panthers’ sharpshooters. Jones had three 3-pointers and Neuber had a team-high 11 points, but NEB simply couldn’t stop Duncan in the paint, and couldn’t overcome the Cougars’ rip-roaring 23-2 blitz.

Bishop Carroll 58, Lebanon Catholic 42: At Altoona High School, the District 6 champ Huskies built a 31-25 halftime lead, and opened up some breathing room with a 14-8 third-quarter clip and eliminated the Beavers, the No. 4 seed from District 3. Mara Yahner paced BC with 20 points; Katie Davis scored 11 points for Lebanon Catholic, which wrapped up its season at 12-14 overall.

BOX SCORE

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage