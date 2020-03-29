At 5 feet, 3 inches tall, Lancaster Country Day School senior Whitney Finney typically isn’t imposing to opponents when she steps on the squash court.

“But she generates a lot of power because she has excellent technique,” LCD squash coach Trex Proffitt said. “And she’s very efficient in her movement. You don’t see her running all over the place.”

She also has strategies to attack a taller player.

“All you have to do is hit the ball low and hard because a taller person will have a hard time bending down for the ball,” Finney said. “But then they’ll also have an easier time hitting it over my head.”

Finney recently wrapped up the best prep career of any female student-athlete in the 16-year history of the LCD squash program, setting the program record in single-season and career wins, Proffitt said.

Finney is set to become just the second LCD female graduate who will go on to play at a nationally respected college program. She’s verbally committed to Dickinson College, whose women’s team is ranked No. 21 in the country.

Finney might end up being among the first in a long line of up-and-coming LCD students to play at the next level, in part thanks to courts constructed at the school in 2017.

Before then, LCD players walked or carpooled to the nearby squash courts at Franklin & Marshall College.

“Before we got our own courts we didn’t give our middle-schoolers that much attention,” Proffitt said.

Very few middle school students playing has meant not much of a feeder system, and that has often resulted in students trying the sport for the first time when they get to high school. That, in turn, has put the Cougars at a disadvantage against their more experienced opponents.

Because no other schools in the Lancaster-Lebanon League have a squash program, LCD mostly competes against independent boarding or private schools in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

This past season, the LCD boys team went 2-8 while the girls team went 3-8.

Youth and inexperience played a factor.

A high school varsity squash roster carries 12 players, with the top nine competing in singles matches. Seven of the top nine LCD boys players were sophomores who have been playing the sport since middle school, while five of the top nine LCD girls players were new to the sport.

And there’s help on the way, considering LCD had nearly 60 total squash players from grades 7 through 12 this winter. In previous years, that total number was closer to 20.

“The big part of the program is our older players helping the newcomers,” Proffitt said. “Instilling the culture of, ‘I was a newbie, too, but you have to work hard and put in the time to get better.’ ”

Just as Finney has done since she began playing the sport competitively in sixth grade.

“I’m going to Dickinson with the expectation to start somewhere in spots three through six,” she said. “That’s amazing for a freshman; that’s really cool. But also I think when an athlete commits to a college, they owe it to the college to be the absolute best they can be. The training doesn’t stop if they’re committed. If anything they should be training harder.”