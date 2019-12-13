Lancaster Country Day vs Greenwood-D3 1A Girls Championships
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan (35) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during first half action of the District 3 1A Girls Basketball Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday Feb. 28, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The door to the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 1,000-point club has swung open for the first time this season — and for just the third time in the history of Lancaster Country Day’s girls’ basketball program.

Senior Ashanti Duncan on Friday hit the milestone, reaching 1,000 career points on a first-half foul shot in the Cougars’ 58-48 Section Five home victory against defending section champ Lancaster Mennonite.

Duncan needed five points coming into the game, and she scored 18 against the Blazers, giving her 1,013 in her career. Sydney Fasula, a 2005 grad, is the program’s all-time leader with 1,330 points, and 2004 grad Jacquelyn Chambers had 1,034 points for the Cougars.

Country Day improved to 4-0 overall by beating Mennonite, and the Cougars are off to a 2-0 start in section play.

