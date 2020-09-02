Lancaster Country Day is opting out of some Lancaster-Lebanon League fall sports.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and fall seasons filled with protocols, the Cougars will not play varsity, junior varsity or middle school field hockey, boys soccer or girls soccer this season, the school has announced.

“It was an administrative decision, along with our school reopening task force,” Country Day athletic director Zac Kraft said. “It was an extremely difficult decision. We didn’t want to have to do that, certainly. But the important thing to understand is that the decision was based on how we can best support our mission to reopen the school, and get as many kids in the building for as long as we can.”

Country Day is set to begin classes Sept. 8, using a hybrid plan. The lower school will have kids in the classroom five days a week, and the middle and upper schools on campus will have kids in school for two days, then those students will be at home for virtual classes the next two days, rotating alphabetically by last name.

Country Day will still compete in girls tennis and golf this fall. The tennis season begins Sept. 11 and the golf season got underway last week. Those two outdoor sports have been deemed low-risk for contact with more opportunities to socially distance.

Kraft said the field hockey and soccer teams will still meet for practices and scrimmages.

“The only thing that changes is that we’re not getting on a bus to go play at another school, and nobody is coming here to play us,” he said. “But starting next Tuesday, we’re offering an intra-scholastic, six-week training program for those teams, so they can keep working on their skills, as facilitated by their coaches, who have already been in touch with the families about this direction.”

Kraft also noted that the field hockey and soccer teams, while they won’t be competing, will still be recognized throughout the fall, including senior night festivities.

“We’re trying to keep everything as normal as possible,” Kraft said.

To date, no other L-L League athletic programs or individual teams have opted out of the fall season. The School District of Lancaster will vote for the fate of McCaskey’s fall athletic season on Sept. 8.

Football teams started heat acclimatization practices on Monday, and all other fall sports teams may begin practicing Friday.

