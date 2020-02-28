Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copleland, left, Ashanti Duncan and Kaela Stankiewicz celebrate with the trophy after beating Greenwood to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day had to scratch and claw and hold its breath at the wire, but the Cougars got the job done.
Ashanti Duncan scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds, Kaela Stankiewicz and Annabelle Copeland both coaxed in must-have free throws in the waning seconds, and the Cougars successfully defended their District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship on Friday with a gut-check 44-42 victory over Greenwood in the Giant Center.
Greenwood had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Kenedy Stroup’s runner rimmed out at the horn and Country Day survived.
“It wasn’t easy,” Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said, breathing a sigh of relief. “But this one really means a lot.”
“It was really hectic,” Stankiewicz said. “But ultimately, deep in our hearts, we knew we were going to hold on and get this one in the end. We were going to defend our title. That drove us. We’re happy that we were able to come through there in the end. This means a lot to us. Defending our title means a lot.”
Lancaster Country Day poses with the trophy after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day players celebrate with the student section after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copeland (12) celebrates with the trophy in front of the student section after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day celebrates with the trophy after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copeland (12) gets the putback against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan, right, gets her gold medal from head coach Hilary Waltman after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan (35) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day senior Noah Raymond screams with the rest of the student section after the team scores and gets the foul against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copeland (12) battles for a rebound with Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Kaela Stankiewicz (5) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows (10) takes off with the ball after a rebound against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Kaela Stankiewicz (5) battles for a rebound with Greenwood's Kenedy Stroup (1) during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Greenwood's Kenedy Stroup (1) tries to block a shot by Lancaster Country Day’s Kaela Stankiewicz (5) during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copeland (12) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan (35) works the ball inside against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan (35) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows (10) knocks down a 3-point shot against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Kaela Stankiewicz (5) looks to score against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copleland, left, Ashanti Duncan and Kaela Stankiewicz celebrate with the trophy after beating Greenwood to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copleland (12) and the rest of the team run to their bench to celebrate after beating Greenwood to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day poses with the trophy after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day players celebrate with the student section after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copeland (12) celebrates with the trophy in front of the student section after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day celebrates with the trophy after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copeland (12) gets the putback against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan, right, gets her gold medal from head coach Hilary Waltman after beating Greenwood 44-42 to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan (35) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day senior Noah Raymond screams with the rest of the student section after the team scores and gets the foul against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copeland (12) battles for a rebound with Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Kaela Stankiewicz (5) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows (10) takes off with the ball after a rebound against Greenwood during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Kaela Stankiewicz (5) battles for a rebound with Greenwood's Kenedy Stroup (1) during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Greenwood's Kenedy Stroup (1) tries to block a shot by Lancaster Country Day’s Kaela Stankiewicz (5) during second-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copeland (12) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan (35) works the ball inside against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Ashanti Duncan (35) goes to the hoop against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows (10) knocks down a 3-point shot against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Kaela Stankiewicz (5) looks to score against Greenwood during first-half action of the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copleland, left, Ashanti Duncan and Kaela Stankiewicz celebrate with the trophy after beating Greenwood to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Lancaster Country Day's Anna Copleland (12) and the rest of the team run to their bench to celebrate after beating Greenwood to win the PIAA District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
It was a title-game rematch, and like last year, Country Day won a close battle against the Wildcats. Friday, the top-seeded Cougars jumped out to a 15-5 lead and led 19-8 in the second quarter on Duncan’s drive.
“We had an energetic start,” Copeland said. “And that helped swing the momentum our way. We had a lot of confidence playing with an early lead.”
Country Day never trailed, but the top-seeded Cougars (22-3) spent the rest of the game fending off Greenwood, which mounted a charge behind Stroup. In the third, Stroup (game-high 17 points) hit a jumper, and then she had a steal and run-out layup and the Wildcats were within 23-21 with 4:47 to go in the quarter.
Stankiewicz, Copeland and Duncan had baskets early in the fourth, and Country Day was ahead 34-28 with 5:23 to go. But the second-seeded Wildcats (20-7) never went away, and were within 42-40 on Stroup’s wing 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go.
Copeland (10 points) was 4 for 4 at the line in the final 1:37, and Stankiewicz made three free throws in a row in crunch time. She was at the line with 6.2 seconds to go with a chance to ice it.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
But when Stankiewicz (11 points, 6 rebounds) misfired on her second attempt, Greenwood rebounded and got the ball to Stroup, who dribbled the length of the court and squeezed off a shot before the buzzer.
But it missed the mark, and Country Day was able to exhale.
“Props to her for getting a good shot off there,” Copeland said. “But we were still confident there that we were going to pull it off. They had some opportunities at the end, but we held on.”
“Honestly, my mindset there was not to let her get to the hole, because we probably would have fouled her,” Stankiewicz said. "We were trying not to foul her.”
“That’s what I was yelling: No fouls, no fouls,” Waltman said. “This came down to defense in the end, just like I thought it would.”
Country Day returns to action next Saturday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs against District Four fourth-seed Northeast Bradford.
NOTES: Both teams took care of the basketball; Greenwood had 14 turnovers, Country Day just 10. … Country Day outrebounded Greenwood 27-26. … Alli Walton had eight boards for the Wildcats, and Ella Brummer and Allison Crockett each had a pair of 3-pointers. Brummer’s trey with 1:19 to go sliced Country Day’s lead to 39-35. … Greenwood is now 0-12 in District Three championship games. … Stankiewicz’s buzzer-beater gave Country Day a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. Duncan had seven first-quarter points, and Genesis Meadows had a pair of early jumpers, giving the Cougars a 6-0 lead.