This is Lancaster Country Day’s second full season as a full-time member in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

After winning the District Three Class 1A championship last winter, now the Cougars’ girls basketball team has added to its gold-trophy stash.

Genesis Meadows scored 17 points, Kaela Stankiewicz chipped in with 15 points, Ashanti Duncan had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Country Day clinched the Section Five championship outright on Friday night compliments of a 53-37 win over Lebanon Catholic.

“This definitely means a lot to us, especially with our senior-heavy team,” said Stankiewicz, one of those seniors. “For Ashanti and Annabelle (Copeland) and I, basketball has been our life, basically. So winning this really proved that all of our hard work wasn’t for nothing.”

Not only did the host Cougars wrap up the section title — and secure an L-L League quarterfinal-round matchup against Section Two champ Ephrata next Saturday — but Country Day kept its perfect season intact; the Cougars are now 9-0 in league play and 18-0 overall.

“On any given night in Section Five, anybody can come out and shoot the lights out or come up with a good defensive game plan,” Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said. “Every night, we never go in taking anyone lightly. They know that each night we’ve had to work because Section Five is difficult.

“We’ve had that bull’s-eye on our backs because everyone has wanted to be the first team to knock us off, but we’ve stayed focused on our game plan.”

“Congratulations to them,” Lebanon Catholic coach Patti Hower said. “They’ve been by far the best team in our section this season. They have a really nice team; they’re 18-0 for a reason. They have a nice demeanor about them, they all go out there and do their jobs, and they’re really tough.”

Friday, Lebanon Catholic had one lead — 8-7 on Maria Pastal’s first-quarter 3-pointer — as Country Day led 11-8 heading into the second quarter and never gave it up. The Cougars won the rebounding battle 28-26, and Country Day went 9 for 9 at the foul line. The Beavers (2-7, 10-11) were 0 for 2.

Pastal’s 3-pointer knotted the game at 17-17, but Duncan had a post basket and Meadows made a trey, and Country Day was up 24-20 at the half. Lebanon Catholic was within 34-32 on Alyssa Loser’s 3-pointer with 1:06 to go in the third, but the Cougars, behind Meadows’ buzzer-beater layup, led 36-32 through three.

Country Day pulled away for good early in the fourth with a 10-0 blitz; Kiana Wakefield had a pair of hoops, Meadows scored again, and Duncan had two buckets in the lane during the spree, as the Cougars led by as many as 16 points late.

NOTES: Pastal scored 13 points for Lebanon Catholic, which couldn’t overcome 18 turnovers. … Wakefield added seven rebounds for Country Day, which only had seven turnovers. … The Cougars were minus Copeland, a 1,000-point scorer, who is out with an injury. She hopes to be back healthy and 100 percent for the playoffs.

