While 16-point wins are always nice, sometimes they don't feel all that great.

Still, getting pushed can be a good thing. Especially as the defending District Three Class 1A girls basketball champions playing in their first game of a new postseason, like Lancaster Country Day was Friday night.

Yes, the top-seeded Cougars are still defending their 2018-19 title. But this game was no gimme, as Veritas Academy challenged the entire way, despite the 59-43 final score.

“We definitely looked like a team that hasn't played in a week and a half,” Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said of her squad, which had a first-round bye to open the tournament. “We just weren't closing out and getting our hands high defensively. They didn't play with the same passion that I have seen from them throughout the season.”

At least Waltman knows that a relatively close game can help her team.

“If anything, I hope it motivates them,” she said. “We talked about how we have a target on our backs. We are going to see every other team's best and we saw that tonight from Veritas.”

The Cougars improved to 20-3 and will host Lebanon Catholic in a semifinal Tuesday. The Beavers topped Mount Calvary Christian 56-29 on Friday.

While Country Day wasn't in any real trouble at any point against the Monarchs, Veritas (14-10) played a terrific game as the underdog.

Still, Country Day was able to build a double-digit lead after one as Ashanti Duncan scored eight of her 16 points, including a buzzer-beating layup.

Duncan, who was honored before the game for becoming the school's all-time leading scorer, did the same thing at the halftime buzzer for a 31-19 lead.

BOX SCORE

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Cougars opened the second half with a seven-point run, with five from Annabelle Copeland, who also finished with 16.

However, led by 23 points from Serena Hartzler, Veritas would not go away.

Hartzler notched two quick buckets to cut into the Country Day lead, but Cougars freshman Genesis Meadows answered with a floater, followed by a Duncan layup for a 42-23 advantage.

“We need to be intense no matter who we are playing and what is happening in the game,” said Duncan, who also pulled down 14 rebounds. “We needed to get an awakening to make sure we are intense at all times.”

Meadows finished with 10 and Kiana Wakefield scored nine off the Country Day bench, including seven straight in the second quarter.

Caitlin Lielbriedis dropped 14 for the Monarchs, who will face Mount Calvary in a consolation game Tuesday.

Also in Class 1A on Friday:

Lebanon Catholic 56, Mount Calvary 29: Alyssa Loser poured in a season-high 23 points, Maria Pastal chipped in with 14 points, Avery Hupp added 10 points and the Beavers pounced early for a 31-12 halftime lead and cruised past the host Chargers in a quarterfinal game. Lebanon Catholic will visit L-L League Section Five rival Lancaster Country Day in a semifinal game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Country Day swept the season series 2-0 against Lebanon Catholic. Kenzie Baughman scored 17 points for Mount Calvary, which will host Veritas Academy in a consolation semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

More LNP girls basketball coverage