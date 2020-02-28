HERSHEY — Repeat complete. Barely.

Lancaster Country Day had to scratch and claw and hold its breath at the wire, but the Cougars got the job done.

Ashanti Duncan scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds, Kaela Stankiewicz and Annabelle Copeland both coaxed in must-have free throws in the waning seconds, and the Cougars successfully defended their District Three Class 1A girls basketball championship on Friday with a gut-check 44-42 victory over Greenwood in the Giant Center.

Greenwood had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Kenedy Stroup’s runner rimmed out at the horn and Country Day survived.

Wow. What a finish. Greenwood last gasp shot is off, and Lancaster Country Day holds on for 44-42 win. Back to back D3 1A title for Cougars #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @LCDSsports pic.twitter.com/eMqErpgLvA — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) February 28, 2020

“It wasn’t easy,” Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said, breathing a sigh of relief. “But this one really means a lot.”

“It was really hectic,” Stankiewicz said. “But ultimately, deep in our hearts, we knew we were going to hold on and get this one in the end. We were going to defend our title. That drove us. We’re happy that we were able to come through there in the end. This means a lot to us. Defending our title means a lot.”

It was a title-game rematch, and like last year, Country Day won a close battle against the Wildcats. Friday, the top-seeded Cougars jumped out to a 15-5 lead and led 19-8 in the second quarter on Duncan’s drive.

“We had an energetic start,” Copeland said. “And that helped swing the momentum our way. We had a lot of confidence playing with an early lead.”

Country Day never trailed, but the top-seeded Cougars (22-3) spent the rest of the game fending off Greenwood, which mounted a charge behind Stroup. In the third, Stroup (game-high 17 points) hit a jumper, and then she had a steal and run-out layup and the Wildcats were within 23-21 with 4:47 to go in the quarter.

BOX SCORE

Stankiewicz, Copeland and Duncan had baskets early in the fourth, and Country Day was ahead 34-28 with 5:23 to go. But the second-seeded Wildcats (20-7) never went away, and were within 42-40 on Stroup’s wing 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go.

Copeland (10 points) was 4 for 4 at the line in the final 1:37, and Stankiewicz made three free throws in a row in crunch time. She was at the line with 6.2 seconds to go with a chance to ice it.

But when Stankiewicz (11 points, 6 rebounds) misfired on her second attempt, Greenwood rebounded and got the ball to Stroup, who dribbled the length of the court and squeezed off a shot before the buzzer.

But it missed the mark, and Country Day was able to exhale.

“Props to her for getting a good shot off there,” Copeland said. “But we were still confident there that we were going to pull it off. They had some opportunities at the end, but we held on.”

By an eyelash.

“Honestly, my mindset there was not to let her get to the hole, because we probably would have fouled her,” Stankiewicz said. "We were trying not to foul her.”

“That’s what I was yelling: No fouls, no fouls,” Waltman said. “This came down to defense in the end, just like I thought it would.”

Country Day returns to action next Saturday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs against District Four fourth-seed Northeast Bradford.

NOTES: Both teams took care of the basketball; Greenwood had 14 turnovers, Country Day just 10. … Country Day outrebounded Greenwood 27-26. … Alli Walton had eight boards for the Wildcats, and Ella Brummer and Allison Crockett each had a pair of 3-pointers. Brummer’s trey with 1:19 to go sliced Country Day’s lead to 39-35. … Greenwood is now 0-12 in District Three championship games. … Stankiewicz’s buzzer-beater gave Country Day a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. Duncan had seven first-quarter points, and Genesis Meadows had a pair of early jumpers, giving the Cougars a 6-0 lead.

Kaela Stankiewicz buzzer beater layup gives Country Day 15-5 lead over Greenwood end Q1 #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @LCDSsports pic.twitter.com/YUjLAUlr5e — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) February 28, 2020

