Lancaster Country Day lost its second-leading scorer to injury Wednesday evening, but it still rolled to a 51-27 non-league boys basketball victory over Lancaster County Christian.

Senior guard/forward Lance Lennon appeared to have rolled his left ankle when driving to the hoop at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter. He later used crutches to make his way across the court at halftime, and spent the rest of the game on the bench, with ice wrapped around his left ankle. The severity of Lennon’s injury after the game was unclear. But without him, LCD could be dealt a big blow as it gears up for the District 3-1A playoffs in a couple weeks.

“We’ll see what’s going to happen,” LCD third-year coach Jon Shultz said of Lennon. “If that’s the case, that’s the case. We go to Millersburg on Saturday. That’ll be a tough one, regardless if we have Lance or not.”

Lennon missed the first three games of the season due to undisclosed medical reasons. The Cougars needed time to gel with Lennnon when he finally did make his season-debut on Jan. 29. Lennon seemed to be hitting his stride last week, which included a game in which he scored a career-high 33 points, and back-to-back games in which he had a monstrous dunk.

With a NCAA Division III college coach at Wednesday’s game to watch Lennon, the senior standout had already notched six points, three rebounds and an assist to help the host Cougars open up a 12-4 lead.

After Lennon’s departure, LCD closed the half on a 15-5 run, going to intermission up 27-9. The Cougars led 43-15 after three quarters. They mostly used their size advantage on both ends of the floor. Senior forward Luke Forman (eight points, five rebounds, two steals, one block, one assist) dominated around the basket. And LCD’s length on the defensive end forced LCC to often make high passes above the outstretched arms of Cougars’ defenders. LCD also employed an effective 1-2-2 zone in the second and third quarters. The visiting Lions were pressured into 20 turnovers by the end, and shot an ice-cold 33 percent from the floor (9 for 27).

“We threw that (1-2-2 zone) in a game randomly early in the year and it worked pretty well,” Shultz said. “It’s a pretty effective tool.”

The Cougars’ defense made up for an offense that struggled to find its rhythm, shooting just 46.7 percent from the floor (21 for 45). LCD was paced by Forman, junior guard Grant Landis (14 points) and sophomore guard/forward Christian Hoin (10 points).

LCC, coming off last year’s appearance in the second route of the state playoffs, was led by junior point guard Joshua Glessner (15 points).

The Cougars have won their last three games, five of their last six, and eight of their last 11. They entered Wednesday at No. 6 in the District 3-1A power ratings. Wednesday’s win should improve that spot for the upcoming 10-team District 3-1A playoff bracket. LCD has three regular season games remaining, with Saturday’s trip to Millersburg (11-3) up next.

