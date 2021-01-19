A fairly light night in L-L League girls basketball circles on Monday — MLK Day — with just four games, all of the nonleague variety. And a nifty streak formerly held by an L-L League team was snapped on the other side of the state.

Here’s a roundup, plus some news and notes …

Berks Catholic 50, Garden Spot 25 — Back on the court for the first time since Jan. 8, and facing a team that won at Lancaster Catholic just two days earlier, the host Spartans kicked off some rust, and fell to the Saints. Caroline Reedy popped in 16 points for Berks Catholic, which grabbed an early 11-3 lead, and then used a 15-1 third-quarter spree to pull away for good. Erin Gonzalez drilled a couple of 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Garden Spot, which dipped to 0-2 after a 10-day layoff between games because of virtual learning in the district.

Tulpehocken 42, Octorara 11 — Host Tulpy opened up a 25-5 halftime lead, and then outscored the Braves 10-0 in the third quarter as Lindsay Johnson bucketed 16 points for the victors. Ja’syah James scored 8 points for Octorara, which slipped to 0-2.

Palmyra 51, Lebanon 32 — This was a 10-10 game after the first quarter, and then the host Cougars went 14-4 in the second quarter for a 24-14 halftime edge, and Palmyra KO’d the Cedars, who dipped to 0-5. Giahny Correa popped in 12 points for Lebanon, giving her 944 career points. FYI: Lebanon’s Section 2 game at home vs. first-place Elizabethtown on Tuesday has been postponed. No makeup date was announced.

Also Monday in a hotly contested nonleague scrap, Lampeter-Strasburg gave up a late lead against Lancaster Mennonite, but the Pioneers rallied for a riveting victory over the Blazers. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

CRUSADERS’ WIN MARK IS SNAPPED: Lancaster Catholic’s PIAA girls record of 62 victories in a row has been broken by Chartiers Valley. The Colts, out of the WPIAL, crunched Gateway 91-39 on Monday to break the Crusaders’ mark, set between 2017-19. The previous record was 61 dubs in a row, set by York Catholic. Chartiers Valley went 30-0 and won the PIAA Class 5A state title in 2018-19, and the Colts were 27-0 last March when the plug was pulled on the season because of coronavirus concerns. Tack on a 6-0 start this season, and that’s 63 victories in a row for Chartiers Valley.

