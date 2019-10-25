Lancaster Catholic sent in its starters with a huge lead and 9:21 left in the third quarter Friday night. However, Crusaders' coach Todd Mealy immediately called a timeout so his seniors could come off the field with a salute from the home fans.
The upperclassmen earned it. Not only for Friday’s 52-7 performance against Pequea Valley, which wrapped up the outright Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three title, but for what they have meant to Mealy and his staff.
“The coaching staff came up in the program with these seniors. When we started here, they were freshmen,” Mealy said. “We've been together every step of the way, so this is a really special group.”
With four touchdowns on its first 11 offensive plays, Lancaster Catholic built that big lead and went on to thump the Braves, who dropped their 20th game in a row — but avoided a fourth consecutive shutout defeat.
Stars of the game
Crusaders' senior Jeff Harley touched the ball three times and ran for a touchdown on each carry. Harley scored on carries of 49, 60 and 50 yards, finishing with 159 yards.
“It was really fun being out with the guys on senior night,” he said. “We have another game, but it was great to be here and go out on a high note. My whole family is here to watch, and it was a great feeling to do.”
Harley also scooped up a Pequea Valley fumble and returned it 24 yards for another score.
Key statistic
The Crusaders had 357 yards rushing on only 27 carries. Junior Nevin Roman ran three times for 109 yards, including a 69-yard romp and an 11-yard touchdown.
Quotable
“It took a good half a season to (find ourselves) and under that senior leadership we are starting to peak,” Mealy said. “To see them come out on fire tonight was something special.”
Up next
Lancaster Catholic (8-1 L-L, 9-1 overall) awaits the District Three Class 3A playoffs, which start next weekend, with the opponent and site to be determined.
Pequea Valley (0-9, 0-10) saw its season close, but the Braves scored for the first time in four games on Tony Lazar's 10-yard run.