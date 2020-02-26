Previewing Thursday’s District 3 Class 4A championship clash:

THE GAME: No. 1 Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (24-3) vs. No. 3 Eastern York Golden Knights (18-7), Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Catholic topped No. 8 Fleetwood 57-27 in the quarterfinals and beat No. 4 Susquehanna Township 53-40 in the semifinals; Eastern toppled No. 6 Wyomissing 59-27 in the quarterfinals and defeated No. 2 Northern Lebanon 51-28 in the semifinals.

DISTRICT 3 HISTORY: Catholic is angling for its third title in a row and 19th overall; only Lebanon Catholic, with 20, has more D3 girls championships. … Eastern is in the finals for the fourth time; the previous three trips were in Class 3A, and two of those title games were against Catholic: Eastern won 56-52 over the Crusaders in 2007, and Catholic beat the Golden Knights 64-49 in 2000. Elco edged Eastern 50-37 in the 2001 finale. ... Catholic beat Bishop McDevitt in last year's title game, and the Crusaders topped Berks Catholic for gold in 2018. … Catholic has won D3 crowns in Class 4A (2), Class 3A (13), 2A (1) and in the single-class era (2) for 18 total, in 26 title-game appearances. ... Last meeting: Catholic doubled-up Eastern 60-30 in the first round of Cedar Cliff’s tip-off tournament last season.

ABOUT CATHOLIC: Crusaders have won 10 games in a row and are 15-1 in their last 16 games, and won both the Section 4 title and L-L League crown for the third year in a row. … Leading scorers are Sommer Reeser (12.5, 74 3’s), Bryanna Hicks (10.0, 29 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (8.7), Cassie Peris (6.7), Katie Haefner (6.6, 9 3’s) and Zaniah Banks (6.4, 12 3’s). … Hicks scored 14 points against Susquehanna Township in the semifinals, and she’s at 12.8 points with eight 3’s this postseason. … Reeser is up to 1,142 career points, and her 229 career treys are most in L-L League history. She’s scoring at a 14.1 clip with 25 3’s in the last seven games. … Peris and Haefner are bound for E-town College. They both scored 10 points against Eastern in last year’s meeting. … Crusaders are 87-4 in their last 91 games under skipper Charlie Detz.

ABOUT EASTERN: Golden Knights are averaging 53 points a game, and stingy defense is allowing just 36 points a game. … Trio of double-digit scorers include Addison Malone (12.6), Mara Weaver (11.5, 38 3’s) and sharpshooter Breana Grim (10.4, 46 3’s). … Malone had 15 points in the semifinals against Northern Lebanon, Catholic’s Section 4 rival. She’s a Mount St. Mary’s Division I lacrosse recruit. … Coach Brad Weaver is in his fourth season steering the ship on the Golden Knights’ bench. … Grim, a real arc threat, is just a sophomore; junior Lily Campbell runs the point. Her job: Handling Catholic’s relentless pressure defense and getting Eastern into its half-court sets. Keep an eye on Catholic's Marlia Matters to hound Campbell in the backcourt.

QUOTABLE: “I think we’re going to have our hands full,” Detz said. “They’re going to come after us and they’re not going to back down. They play scrappy, so it will be a good test. We’re happy to go back and defend the title again.”

WHAT’S NEXT: Both teams have qualified for the PIAA playoffs; on Saturday, March 7, the D3 champ will take on the WPIAL seventh-place finisher in the West bracket, and the D3 runner-up will face the District 1 runner-up (Villa Joseph Marie) in the East bracket.

CONSOLATION ROUND: Northern Lebanon (21-4) will host Susquehanna Township (18-6) in the third-place game on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fredericksburg. … The winner will take on the District 12 runner-up (Lansdale Catholic or Audenried) in the West bracket; the loser will face the District 2 champ (Scranton Prep or Dallas) in the East bracket, on Saturday, March 7. … Hanna’s top priority is slowing down Northern Lebanon ace Zara Zerman; Eastern held Zerman (21.5, 47 3’s) to a season-low 4 points in the semifinals. She’s at 1,580 career points, tops in program history, and Zerman is at 24.2 points with 18 3’s in the last nine games for coach Ken Battistelli’s club.

