It’s been a funky month for Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team.

There was a two-week layoff because of a coronavirus-induced shutdown, which meant no games from Feb. 1 until Feb. 16. Then there was a quick kick-off-the-rust phase, followed by a sprint to the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 championship and right into the playoffs.

Coach Charlie Detz never really had his full roster until late last week.

Yet through it all, Catholic is exactly where it needs to be: Firing on all cylinders — especially on the defensive end — at the outset of the postseason.

Thursday night, the host Crusaders bottled up Cocalico’s ace perimeter shooters and feasted on 10 second-half turnovers on the way to a 46-29 victory over the Eagles in a league semifinal game.

Detz called it a top-5 defensive performance in his seven years on the job at Catholic. Seven years that have now produced 175 victories, by the way.

Up next: The Crusaders (11-2 overall) will take on Section 1 champ Hempfield for league gold on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Manheim Township. The Black Knights (13-4) topped Section 5 winner Lancaster Mennonite 47-34 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Catholic is the three-time reigning league champ. Saturday, the Crusaders will try and become the first team in league history to win four in a row, and Catholic will be angling for its 16th championship overall.

“We talk about legacy, and what better legacy than having the opportunity to go and win four straight league titles,” Detz said. “It’s not easy to win one of these, so to win four in a row would be pretty amazing.”

Thursday, the Crusaders got the quick jump, bolting to an 11-3 first-quarter lead. After winning the tip, Catholic’s Liz Zwally hoisted a 3-pointer, which bounced around the rim a couple of times and nearly spun out, but dropped. That turned out be an excellent omen for the Crusaders.

Catholic’s lead was up to 20-11 at the break; the Crusaders’ defenders constantly hounded Cocalico snipers Izzy Mack and Kiersten Shipton, who combined for two points. They came into the game with 58 3-pointers between them. Eagles’ leading scorer Hannah Custer popped in 15 points, but Section 3-champ Cocalico (14-3) never found its rhythm.

That had everything to do with Catholic’s unrelenting pressure defense, particularly in the half-court. The Crusaders forced Mack to handle more than get squared up and shoot, and Cocalico rarely got an open perimeter look. Catholic also won the rebounding battle 27-19 and forced 16 turnovers in all.

“We’ve been working up to this,” Detz said. “I’m hopeful we’ll continue this. We’re starting to peak at the right time. We’re finally starting to play Lancaster Catholic basketball.”

Catholic pulled away for good in the third quarter. Rylee Kraft had three buckets, and Mary Bolesky hit back-to-back jumpers, including a trey that stretched the Crusaders’ lead to 27-13. Bolesky paced Catholic’s balanced attack with 11 points and Naomi Zuleuta yanked down 12 rebounds.

“They know what it’s like to play playoff basketball,” Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett said about the Crusaders. “Even though they don’t have a veteran group, you can’t even tell their that young because they play like they have playoff experience. We needed to cash in on the opportunities we had, so credit to them for limiting those opportunities.”

