Three-peat complete.

Lancaster Catholic became the first Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball team to win three league championships in a row in 33 years on Thursday night, when the Crusaders cranked up their transition attack, hunkered down on defense, and left no doubt.

Sommer Reeser hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, Bryanna Hicks chipped in with 10 points, Catholic feasted on 32 turnovers and the Crusaders picked off Pequea Valley 60-33 before a packed house at Manheim Township for league gold.

“Super cool,” said Catholic’s Marlia Matters, a gold medal dangling from her neck. “It’s all about teamwork. To see where we’ve come from the start of the season up until right now, we’ve truly progressed. And we’re playing with so much energy. We’ve really come together as a team.”

Catholic (22-3) won its eighth game in a row and now owns 15 L-L League championships — that was already a record — and the Crusaders became just the third team to win three league crown in a row, joining McCaskey (1982-83-84) and Manheim Township (1985-86-87).

“I’m so happy for our kids,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “This was really important to us, and now they’ll have those memories of winning a league championship. And to do it three years in a row is great, because this team, right now, really believes in each other.”

PV (20-6) had its seven-game winning streak snapped, but what a week it’s been for the Braves, who beat Section Three runner-up Manheim Central in the play-in round last Thursday just to get into the main bracket.

PV, the Section Five runner-up, then beat Section One champ Hempfield and Section Three champ Solanco to reach its first league finale. But the Section Four champ Crusaders flexed their muscles and won it.

“I told the kids hey, you’re the second-best team in the league, you played your hearts out all week, and that you guys are awesome,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “Our goal was to get to leagues, and we exceeded that by getting to the league finals.”

For the first time in program history. It was a heck of a joyride for PV.

BOX SCORE

Thursday, Catholic got a 20-8 first-quarter jump; Reeser drilled a pair of treys, Hicks hit a 3-pointer of her own, and Matters had a pair of breakaway layups to get Catholic cranking.

PV hung tough in the second quarter behind Caroline Horst, who had a pair of post buckets. But Matters had two more transition layups, and Cassie Peris took a sweet feed from Katie Haefner and beat the second-quarter buzzer, giving Catholic a cozy 34-17 lead at the half.

PV won the rebounding battle in the first half, but the Braves had 17 turnovers in the first 16 minutes, and Catholic capitalized in a game that was played at a breakneck pace.

The Crusaders went for the jugular in the third quarter; Naomi Zulueta, Zaniah Banks and Haefner had transition layups, Hicks and Reeser hit 3’s and Catholic was ahead 52-21 after an 18-4 blitz.

“We had to stop their transition and play good defense,” Matters said. “Teamwork all the way around. This was a great team win.”

The Crusaders salted it away from there, although PV kept punching until the bitter end — much to the delight of the Braves’ overflow crowd. Bethany Bills had eight points, Rebecca Cox had 10 rebounds and Horst had six points and nine boards for the Braves.

“It’s our pressure and our bench,” Detz said. “We can wear you down, and I’m pleased because we put in a game plan and they went out and executed it perfectly. It was fun to watch. We did things tonight that we’ve been practicing and harping on, and I think we defended the arc better than we did all year long.”

Which was key against the Braves, who came into the game with a league-best 116 3-pointers. Catholic held PV to a pair of treys, and won the rebounding battle 37-36.

“We did the two things we said we couldn’t do,” McDonald said. “We turned the ball over and we gave them offensive rebounds. When you do that, they’re going to capitalize.”

Catholic did, time and time again. And the Crusaders exited stage left with their 15th league gold trophy safely in tow.

