It was furious at times and a mess at times, but in the end, as usual, it was Lancaster Catholic.

The Crusaders (6-0 league, 10-2 overall) won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four championship Monday with a 55-40 defeat of Elco at Catholic’s gym.

As usual for generations of Catholic teams, defense did it. Elco (4-2, 12-6) had 17 turnovers, not a colossal number, but they came in game-turning bunches.

“They wear you down,’’ said Elco coach Ashli Shay. “They force you to play a different way. What I talked about (with the players) is when you get physically worn down, you can’t get mentally worn down.’’

The Raiders walked that tightrope nicely through the first quarter, with just two turnovers and trailing on the scoreboard by just 10-9.

Then came six TOs in seven second-quarter possessions, and suddenly it was 18-9.

Same deal early in the third quarter. Elco was hanging around, the margin hovering around 6-8. Then came five TOs in six trips, Catholic guards Mary Bolesky and Naomi Zulueta cracking the whip, and the lead went to 39-23.

“I was proud of the way we defended,’’ Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “That was the best we defended all year.’’

Consider that the defender Detz considers his best, junior guard Jeriyah Johnson, has been out for about a month due to COVID-19 protocols. She’s expected back this week.

“They throw a lot of bodies at you,’’ Shay said.

Bolesky, a freshman and her team’s leading scorer this season, led a balanced attack with a career-high17 points. Rylee Kraft, also a freshman, added a career-best 13 and Zulueta a ball-hawking 11.

This just in: It’s a young team.

“I love their grit and poise,’’ Detz said. “They’ve had to learn on the fly. They play beyond their years in some aspects. In other aspects, they play to their years.’’

Detz said he summarized it, in the postgame locker room, thusly: “That was 24 minutes of exceptional basketball, four minutes of average basketball and four minutes of, we kind of lost it. As we get into these bigger games, 24 minutes isn’t going to cut it.”

Speaking of which, the win means Catholic advances to the semifinals of the L-L League playoffs against the winner of a quarterfinal Tuesday between Elizabethtown, which won the Section Two play-in over Ephrata on Monday, and Section Three champ Cocalico.

Catholic came into Monday seeded third in District Three Class 4A, Elco seventh. The Raiders got 11 points from Kailey Eckhart and 10 from Ashley Yoh.