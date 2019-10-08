ATGLEN — The announcer declared it the “Section Three Showdown” before the match began.
Seemed fitting, at the time, when considering it was Lancaster Catholic and Octorara meeting to break a tie atop said section’s girls volleyball standings.
Tuesday night’s showdown, though, never really had much suspense as the Crusaders swept the Braves 3-0 to gain control of the section as the postseason approaches.
The top two teams from Section Three earn spots in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs, but the Crusaders are not focused on finishing second.
“My team is really looking to win the section,” said Crusaders coach Julie Hoin. “That’s been a goal all along. We realize that tonight really had to happen in order to make that a reality.”
The Crusaders (8-1 Section Three, 11-1 overall) broke open a tight game one with a 5-0 run giving them a 15-9 lead. The Braves (8-2, 12-4) cut it to 21-19, but Catholic went on to earn a 25-20 win in the opener.
“Our main priority has been to consider ourselves as individuals who have jobs,” said Hoin. “If we do our jobs, we become a team. We really have worked on communication in practice and I think it’s paying off.”
The Crusaders were up 14-13 in game two, but the Braves earned six unanswered points and took a 19-14 lead. Catholic, however, reeled off five straight of its own and the middle game was knotted 19-19.
Octorara had a chance to win the game, but it let a 24-23 lead slip away as the Crusaders stormed back for a 27-25 win
“Our girls seemed a little hesitant in the back row and our defense, they just weren’t firing like they usually do,” said Octorara coach John Regener. “These girls are fighters. They didn’t give up at all. It’s tough to come back from 2-0, but they played hard and I’m proud of them.”
Looking to close out the match, the Crusaders led game three 22-17, but the Braves staged a comeback and tied it 24-24. But the Crusaders got the next two and finished the sweep with a 26-24 win.
Isabel Hoin finished with 11 kills, while Marina Brazzo had 12 digs and Ella Deck registered 33 assists for the Crusaders, who have reeled off 11 straight wins since dropping their first match of the season against Elco on Sept. 3.
“We feel like winners,” said Hoin. “We know what it feels like to win. Our job and our goal is to win. At this point, I think it’s really sinking in that they’re capable of anything.”